Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield Town host Blackburn Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship this evening, looking to bounce back from three defeats in their last four fixtures.

It’ll be a tough task from Carlos Corberan’s side, though, despite entertaining Tony Mowbray’s outfit on home soil.

Blackburn are unbeaten in five Championship fixtures and sit three points ahead of Town at this early stage of the season, in sixth.

Team News

Corberan is sweating on the availability of Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien, who both picked up injuries in Saturday’s loss to Swansea.

They were set to work with the medical team yesterday and Huddersfield would then make a late call on the pair’s availability.

Danny Ward and Rolando Aarons, meanwhile, are in contention despite missing out on Saturday. Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Aaron Rowe and Ryan Schofield are longer-term absentees.

As for Blackburn, they are without Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Johnson and Jan Paul van Hecke, as well as Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton, who are out long-term.

Mowbray is also playing a waiting game with a couple of individuals. Sam Gallagher, Daniel Ayala and Darragh Lenihan will all be assessed.

Is there a live stream?

The game is available to watch on Sky Sports Arena, via the red button, for fans that aren’t in attendance.

Additionally, both Huddersfield and Blackburn are providing their own streaming services. Huddersfield’s (iFollow HTAFC) is available for £10, as is Blackburn’s (RoversTV).

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off this evening is at 7:45pm, with team news coming an hour before.