Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City: Story so far, team news + previous meetings

Huddersfield Town host Birmingham City this evening in a hugely important fixture at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan has seen his Terriers fall dramatically since the turn of the year, whilst Aitor Karanka and Birmingham are also flirting with relegation heading into the final third of the season.

Football League World will be live from the John Smith’s Stadium this evening to deliver live coverage of the clash. In the meantime, though, check out our preview below…

Story so far

For Huddersfield, a steady season has rapidly declined since New Year.

Corberan’s side were looking good for a mid-table finish around the festive period, settling into a new style of play and building towards a brighter future.

However, injuries have pinched and form has dropped off. In 2021, Huddersfield have won only once, beating Swansea City impressively last month.

As for Birmingham, they’ve been sliding for some time under Karanka, despite only losing two of their opening nine league fixtures.

They sit 21st in the Championship table, but have actually won two of their last three, sandwiching a defeat to Norwich City with wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers.

Team news

Corberan confirmed in yesterday’s press conference that he has no fresh injury doubts heading out of Saturday’s defeat to Preston North End. However, he’s been unable to recover any of his injured players.

That means Josh Koroma, Carel Eiting, Harry Toffolo, Rolando Aarons, Christopher Schindler, Danny Ward and Jonathan Hogg are all out.

There’s a chance that Richard Stearman could return for his first start of 2021 tonight.

As for Birmingham, Karanka has a doubt surrounding Sam Cosgrove, who could miss out due to an ankle injury.

Zach Jeacock (ankle) and Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh) are ruled out, with squad rotation potentially set to come into play. Marc Roberts could be handed a start.

Last time out

This pair met back in late-October, with Birmingham 2-1 winners at St Andrew’s.

Gary Gardner opened the scoring for Blues, but Isaac Mbenza hit back for Corberan’s side in the 85th minute. However, Lukas Jutkiewicz had the last laugh, wrapping up the win in the 90th minute.

This fixture last season was a 1-1 draw, with Jutkiewicz cancelling out a Fraizer Campbell goal.

Only true Huddersfield Town fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Terriers striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 What number does current Huddersfield striker Fraizer Campbell wear? 9 12 19 22