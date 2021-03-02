Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City: Confirmed XIs; Corberan drops Keogh, Jutkiewicz returns for Blues

Huddersfield Town take on Birmingham City in a 7pm kick-off in the Championship this evening.

Football League World are set and in position in the John Smith’s Stadium press area, where we have just received the confirmed team news.

We run you through that here…

Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan has opted to make one change following Saturday afternoon’s 3-0 defeat to Preston North End.

That comes in the form of Richard Stearman, who starts for the first time since late November’s win over Middlesbrough and replaces Richard Keogh in the heart of defence.

Huddersfield XI: Scofield; Edmonds-Green, Stearman, Sarr; Mbenza, Bacuna, Vallejo, O’Brien, Pipa; Holmes; Campbell.

Subs: Pereira, Keogh, Duhaney, Thomas, Crichlow, Rowe, Phillips, High, Sanogo.

Birmingham City

Aitor Karanka watched his side beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at the weekend, but he has made three changes for tonight’s fixture.

Lukas Jutkiewicz comes into the side for Scott Hogan, Marc Roberts starts in the place of Jake Clarke-Salter and Alen Halilovic replaces Gary Gardner.

Birmingham XI: Etheridge; Colin, Dean (C), Roberts, Pedersen; Sunjic; Sanchez, Harper, Halilovic, Bela; Jutkiewicz.

Subs: Prieto, Friend, Valery, Clayton, Hogan, Leko, Clarke-Salter, McGree, Gardner.

