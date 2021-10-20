Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at John Smith’s Stadium

Published

8 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town host Birmingham City this evening in the Sky Bet Championship. 

Carlos Corberan’s side are unbeaten in three fixtures and looking for a third consecutive win at the John Smith’s Stadium. Lee Bowyer’s Blues, meanwhile, are struggling and have lost five of their last six, slipping to just above the relegation zone.

Football League World are in place in the press box at the John Smith’s Stadium, where the team news has just landed.

Huddersfield Town 

Huddersfield are unchanged following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hull City with Matty Pearson fit enough to start.

There’s one change on the bench, though, where Josh Ruffels replaces Rolando Aarons.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Colwill; Thomas, Hogg, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Holmes. 

Subs: Bilokapic; Koroma, Ruffels, High, Turton, Campbell, Sarr. 

Birmingham City 

Bowyer makes two changes to his side following Friday night’s loss at West Brom.

Jordan Graham comes into the starting line-up, as does Riley McGree. They replace Scott Hogan, who drops to the bench, and Maxime Colin. Jeremie Bela, meanwhile, is out injured.

Birmingham XI: Sarkic; Sanderson, Roberts, Friend, Pedersen; Sunjic, G Gardner, McGree; Graham, Jutkiewicz, Chong. 

Subs: Trueman; Woods, Hogan, Dean, Aneke, Sanchez, Deeney. 


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at John Smith’s Stadium

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: