Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield Town host Birmingham City this evening in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side are unbeaten in three fixtures and looking for a third consecutive win at the John Smith’s Stadium. Lee Bowyer’s Blues, meanwhile, are struggling and have lost five of their last six, slipping to just above the relegation zone.

Football League World are in place in the press box at the John Smith’s Stadium, where the team news has just landed.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are unchanged following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hull City with Matty Pearson fit enough to start.

There’s one change on the bench, though, where Josh Ruffels replaces Rolando Aarons.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Colwill; Thomas, Hogg, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Holmes.

Subs: Bilokapic; Koroma, Ruffels, High, Turton, Campbell, Sarr.

Birmingham City

Bowyer makes two changes to his side following Friday night’s loss at West Brom.

Jordan Graham comes into the starting line-up, as does Riley McGree. They replace Scott Hogan, who drops to the bench, and Maxime Colin. Jeremie Bela, meanwhile, is out injured.

Birmingham XI: Sarkic; Sanderson, Roberts, Friend, Pedersen; Sunjic, G Gardner, McGree; Graham, Jutkiewicz, Chong.

Subs: Trueman; Woods, Hogan, Dean, Aneke, Sanchez, Deeney.