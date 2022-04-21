Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield Town can secure a place in the Championship play-offs on Friday night when they host Barnsley at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In what could be a crucial night for both clubs, Barnsley will be relegated into League One if they fail to pick up the three points on offer in West Yorkshire.

Ahead of Friday night’s meeting between the two county rivals, we run you through everything you need to know here:

Latest team news

Injury problems are building for Carlos Corberan as Huddersfield look to close out a place in the play-offs.

Sorba Thomas is seeing a specialist about his knee injury, whilst Matty Pearson, Levi Colwill and Danny Ward will all miss out tomorrow night.

Josh Koroma is also a doubt with a hamstring injury.

As for Poya Asbaghi, he’s confirmed (via Yorkshire Post) that Michal Helik could miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Aapo Halme is also out of action, whilst Claudio Gomes is a doubt.

There’s better news on Josh Benson, though, with the midfielder in contention to feature.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

Huddersfield and Barnsley aren’t offering watchable streams, but audio passes are available on both club’s respective websites.

The game, though, is live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the John Smith’s Stadium is 7:45pm, with official team news coming an hour earlier at 6:45pm.

Score prediction

There’s a lot on the line here for both sides.

Huddersfield will be heavy favourites even with their injury list and are on the cusp of sealing a place in the play-offs with a couple of games to play.

That’s added incentive for the home side, although Barnsley need to win or they are down, which makes them a dangerous prospect.

Throw into the mix that it’s a Yorkshire derby and this could be an evening where Barnsley turn the table on its head.

Ultimately, though, they might just cancel each other out.

FLW predicts: 1-1.