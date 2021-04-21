Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: Confirmed XIs; Koroma starts, Dike benched

Huddersfield Town host Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship this evening, with both sides fighting very different battles during the 2020/21 run-in.

For Carlos Corberan and Huddersfield, they are looking for three points to pull themselves well clear of the division’s relegation fight, whilst Valerien Ismael and Barnsley have play-off ambitions still and enter tonight’s clash in sixth.

Football League World are in position at the John Smith’s Stadium, where we have just received tonight’s team news.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield were 2-0 winners over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, but Corberan has been forced into changes this evening.

Josh Koroma earns his first start since December’s win over Sheffield Wednesday, returning to the starting line-up alongside Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Yaya Sanogo.

Harry Toffolo and Pipa drop out of the side on a precautionary basis, but Fraizer Campbell has a shoulder injury. Carel Eiting comes onto the bench after a long-term knee injury.

Huddersfield Town XI: Schofield; Edmonds-Green, Keogh, Sarr; Holmes, Bacuna, Hogg, O’Brien, Rowe; Koroma, Sanogo.

Subs: Pereira, Stearman, Eiting, Aarons, Duhaney, Thomas, Ward, Brown, High.

Barnsley

Ismael’s side were beaten by Coventry City over the weekend, but Barnsley remain in sixth and in control of their own fate.

Tonight, the Barnsley boss has opted to also make three changes, with Michael Sollbauer, Dominik Frieser and Carlton Morris drafted into the side as part of rotation.

Amongst those to drop out is the impressive Daryl Dike, who takes a place on the bench.

Barnsley XI: Collins; Sollbauer, Helik, Andersen; Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Styles; Frieser, Woodrow; Morris.

Subs: Walton, J.Williams, Oduor, Sibbick, Halme, Moon, Chaplin, Dike, Adeboyejo.