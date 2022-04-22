Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: Confirmed XIs as team news lands at John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield Town host Barnsley tonight in the Sky Bet Championship with plenty on the line for both clubs.

Victory for Huddersfield will secure a place in the play-offs, whilst anything other than three points will relegate Barnsley back into League One.

Football League World are in place in the press box at the John Smith’s Stadium, where the team news has just landed:

Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan has made two changes to the side that beat Middlesbrough on Monday, one of which is forced through Sorba Thomas’ knee injury.

Pipa also drops out of the side and onto the bench, with Duane Holmes and Danel Sinani replacing that pair.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Turton, Lees, Sarr, Toffolo; Russell, Hogg, O’Brien; Sinani, Rhodes, Holmes.

Subs: Blackman; Pipa, Anjorin, Ruffels, High, Campbell, Eiting.

Barnsley

Poya Asbaghi also makes a couple of changes, as Matty Wolfe and Cauley Woodrow come into the side after defeat to Peterborough.

They replace Callum Styles, who is on the bench, and Claudio Gomes.

Barnsley XI: Walton; Brittain, Andersen, Kitching, Vita; Wolfe, Palmer; Quina, Bassi; Woodrow, Morris.

Subs: Jinadu; Styles, Lena Iseka, Moon, Christie-Davies, Hondermarck, Adeboyejo.