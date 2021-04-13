Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth: Match preview

Huddersfield Town host AFC Bournemouth tonight in the Sky Bet Championship’s 5:30pm kick-off.

Carlos Corberan is still looking to pull Huddersfield completely clear of the division’s relegation battle, whilst at the other end of the table, the Cherries are going from strength-to-strength under Jonathan Woodgate.

Football League World will be live from the John Smith’s Stadium this evening to provide updates on the fixture, but in the meantime make sure to check out our preview piece:

Story so far

It’s been a strange season for Huddersfield under Corberan.

Up until December, things were really positive and the Terriers were motoring along towards a respectable mid-table finish, playing some slick attacking football.

However, wins have dried up since then and Huddersfield have slipped into trouble, with substance over style now the order of the day.

As things stand, Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Rotherham has left the Terriers eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Bournemouth pose a tough test tonight, too, with Woodgate’s side in great form.

After Jason Tindall’s positive start to the season began to unravel, the former Middlesbrough boss has stepped in and navigated the Cherries back into promotion contention.

They are on a four-game winning streak now in the Championship and look set for the play-offs.

Team news

Part of Huddersfield’s struggle has been the absence of key players since Christmas, with the injury list at the John Smith’s Stadium really pinching.

Today, Alex Vallejo remains a doubt after coming out of the Easter clash with Brentford dazed, whilst Pipa is playing through the pain barrier with regard to a groin injury.

Rolando Aarons, Josh Koroma and Carel Eiting are all close to returning, but there will be no Harry Toffolo or Christopher Schindler.

As for Bournemouth, they have been boosted by the return of Junior Stanislas after illness (Bournemouth Echo).

Stanislas, 31, has struck 10 goals and registered four assists this season for the Cherries, but had been absent in the club’s last two league fixtures.

Last time out

Things got messy for Huddersfield in the reverse fixture, as they were beaten 5-0 by Bournemouth on the South Coast.

Dominic Solanke struck twice that day, with David Brooks, Sam Surridge and Stanislas all on the scoresheet too.

In terms of their last meeting at the John Smith’s Stadium, that came in the Premier League when Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser combined to tee Bournemouth up for a 2-0 win.