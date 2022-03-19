Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges from the John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield Town host AFC Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon. 

Carlos Corberan’s side, who sit third in the table, are looking to get back to winning ways following a first league defeat since November in the week.

Their task, though, is tough against a Bournemouth side currently second, with an eye of opening a six-point gap between themselves and the Terriers this afternoon.

Football League World are in place in the press box, where the team news has just landed.

Huddersfield Town 

Corberan has made two changes to his starting line-up and opted to revert to a four-man defence.

Ollie Turton comes into the side for Levi Colwill, who drops to the bench, whilst Danel Sinani starts in the place of Jonathan Hogg after the captain’s knee injury.

Lewis O’Brien captains Huddersfield in Hogg’s absence.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Lees, Toffolo; Russell, O’Brien; Thomas, Sinani, Holmes; Ward. 

Huddersfield subs: Blackman; Pipa, Anjorin, Rhodes, Koroma, Colwill, Eiting. 

AFC Bournemouth 

Parker, meanwhile, makes a couple of changes to the side that was held by Reading in the week.

Philip Billing comes into the side to play against his former club, whilst Adam Smith returns from suspension.

Jack Stacey and Todd Cantwell drop to the bench.

AFC Bournemouth XI: Travers; Smith, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Lerma, Cook, Billing; Christie, Solanke, Anthony. 

AFC Bournemouth subs: Woodman; Cantwell, Stacey, Lowe, Pearson, Cahill, Dembele. 


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

