This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Michael Duff and, as with any new vacancy around this level at the moment, the option of Wayne Rooney looms large.

The former Manchester United forward was relieved of his managerial duties at Plymouth Argyle at the end of last year and, although claiming to be waiting on “the right club” after difficult spells there and with Birmingham City, his hunger to get back into the game is evident.

Although there are no official links between Huddersfield and Rooney as of yet, he still ranks fairly highly in the bookies odds for the next permanent manager, given the above.

We asked our Huddersfield Fan Pundit, Graeme, for his thoughts on bringing Rooney into the club.

Related Exclusive: David Prutton predicts Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town battle for big prize Speaking exclusively with FLW, Prutton has been speaking on the battle between the Wanderers and the Terriers for a League One play-off spot.

Rooney not right for Huddersfield Town

Speaking to Football League World, Graeme said: “No, absolutely not.

“I think that Wayne Rooney was a superb player, world-class, brilliant. Potentially could go on to be a good manager somewhere, but I suspect he's one of those who would need to work with top, top players.

“Because, as history has often shown, really world-class players sometimes struggle to coach players who don't have the abilities they had because they don't necessarily understand the limitations of those players.

“And one thing we have got is players with limitations.

“So, I don't bear Wayne Rooney any ill will. I think he was the legend of the game and a great character, but he is far from what we need at Huddersfield Town right now.”

Related Huddersfield Town urged to make big change amid "unsuccessful" transfer strategy FLW's Huddersfield Town fan pundit wants the club to replace Sporting Director Mark Cartwright.

Huddersfield Town is probably also not the gig Rooney needs

Pressure is high at the Terriers and they need results to get them out of a division they never intended to be in.

The mood is low at the club, and they are somewhat in crisis, given they were expected to be competing with Birmingham for the title this season, and so far find themselves behind promoted pair Wrexham and Stockport County in the third-tier rankings.

Plymouth looked like a tough gig when Rooney went in, and it was. Huddersfield looks equally as tough – the mood at the club will be extremely low if they have to spend a second season in League One.

And, despite his reputation as a player, Rooney has now garnered an unwanted reputation as a manager. Given his recent track record, it’s likely fans would feel that the power brokers at the club were going for eyeballs and commercial aims rather than working to get themselves back in the Championship, a similar sentiment to the one shared among some in Plymouth.

Rooney's managerial record, as per Transfermarkt Club Games Win Draw Loss PPG Plymouth Argyle 25 5 6 14 0.84 Birmingham City 15 2 4 9 0.67 DC United 53 14 13 26 1.04 Derby County 73 22 17 34 1.14

What Rooney needs is a settled club, with a decently constructed squad and realistic, achievable aims – likely coming in to replace an outgoing manager who has attracted interest from further up the pyramid.

What Huddersfield need is a manager with a strong track record of delivering either in League One or the Championship, who knows the level like the back of their hand and maybe has a promotion on their CV – an appointment in that bracket is likely to be the only kind to fill fans with confidence.

As Graeme says, there’s no saying Rooney won’t go on to be a good manager one day, but the chances of any link-up between him and Huddersfield working out seem remote.