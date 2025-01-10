This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are aiming to earn promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Terriers are in the mix for a top two position in the League One table, and will be confident of at least earning a play-off place at this stage.

But the January transfer window offers the Yorkshire outfit the opportunity to strengthen the team and their chances of competing for automatic promotion.

Michael Duff will surely be keen to make improvements to his first team squad before the 3 February deadline approaches.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of January 9th) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 23 +24 53 2 Wycombe Wanderers 25 +23 51 3 Wrexham 25 +18 51 4 Huddersfield Town 24 +18 47 5 Barnsley 25 +6 42 6 Reading 24 +6 41

Huddersfield Town January demand

When asked what position the team needs to be strengthened this month, FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner highlighted the need to improve their forward options.

He believes the lack of a natural goal scorer is a real issue that needs to be addressed before the market shuts.

“It’s glaringly obvious what we need to do,” Rayner told Football League World.

“Our midfield is fine, our defence is solid, we need to sign a striker, and we need to sign a striker that will bring goals.

“We’re not worried about someone who is necessarily going to win the ball high up the pitch, we’re not necessarily worried about someone who is going to hold the play up.

“The one player we’re lacking is someone who is a natural goal scorer.

“We create a decent number of chances, but we’re currently relying on our midfield and defenders scoring us goals.

“Our top goal scorers are not our strikers at the moment.

“So what would be great is a mobile, hungry striker who knows where the goal is, has a proven track record for scoring goals in League One.”

Huddersfield’s lack of consistent goal scorer could be costly

Huddersfield have kept in touch with the battle for a top two place this season, but the lack of a consistent goal scorer could be the difference between second and third.

Their top scorers are Ben Wiles, a midfielder, and Callum Marshall, with six each.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City’s top scorer is Jay Stansfield with 12, and Alfie May also has 10.

Wycombe Wanderers also have Richard Kone, who has 13, and it is these players that could be the real difference-makers in the battle for automatic promotion this year unless Huddersfield can bring in someone of their quality before the window closes.