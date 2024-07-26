Highlights Huddersfield Town is facing life in League One, opening opportunities for underutilised players like Kyle Hudlin.

At 6'9", Hudlin's size is unique but his future at the club is uncertain due to lackluster performances.

Moving Hudlin may be best for Huddersfield, despite challenges due to his potential to offer something different.

Huddersfield Town are preparing for life in League One following their Championship relegation, and it could allow previously fringe players the chance to make a mark.

Kyle Hudlin joined the Terriers in the summer of 2022 from Solihull Moors, and he's struggled for regular playing time at the John Smith's Stadium, spending time on loan with both AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion in the last two seasons.

In total, the 24-year-old striker has played just ten games for the Terriers, scoring just one goal, coming against Middlesbrough back in August 2023.

The striker is a huge 6'9, so he's clearly got something different to your average footballer. It remains to be seen whether Hudlin features in Michael Duff's plans though, and the club have a decision to make this summer with the player having two years left on his deal.

Huddersfield Town told to move on from Kyle Hudlin

Our Huddersfield Town fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, believes that the club should look to move Hudlin on this summer as it just hasn't worked out for him in Yorkshire.

Speaking to Football League World, Graeme said: "It’s really difficult. We haven’t seen a lot of him.

"Because he’s 6’9, he looks really ungainly and awkward, a bit like Bambi on ice at times, but he’s had flashes where he looks like a better footballer than he looks like he should be.

"He certainly wasn’t Championship quality, and I’m not sure whether he’s League One quality, I’m not sure what he brings to the team that wouldn’t be brought by someone else who’s a better all round footballer.

"He’s big, he’s awkward, and he can impose himself, but unless we need the floodlights re-painted, which has just been done, I’m not sure what he’s going to be able to do.

"I think we should probably look to move him on. He was a low-cost, low-risk gamble that hasn’t come off, but I wish him the best of luck as he’s a nice lad. Good luck to him."

It's the right time for Huddersfield to part ways with Kyle Hudlin

Duff will want to have a good look at Hudlin in pre-season, and if the big striker impresses, he could well have a future at the club, but he's shown no sign of being League One-standard in the past.

Hudlin spent the 2022/23 season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, and despite scoring four goals, none of those came in League Two, and he failed to find the back of the net on loan at Burton in League One last year.

Admittedly, he only played five times for the Brewers, but the omens don't look too good for Hudlin.

Kyle Hudlin's professional career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Solihull Moors 2020-22 62 15 0 Huddersfield Town 2022-24 10 1 0 AFC Wimbledon 2022-23 18 4 1 Burton Albion 2024 5 0 0

The Terriers may have some trouble moving him on as he's still got two years left on his deal, and it's perhaps unlikely that a club will come in with an offer this summer given his lack of goals in recent years.

While they may want to move him on, Duff might have no option but to keep him at the club, and the 24-year-old still has plenty of time to grow and improve as a player.

At 6'9, Hudlin should be able to offer a side something different, and he could be the perfect type of player to bring in on late in a game if you need a goal.

The Birmingham-born striker is still raw, and he'll be looking to prove a point this season, whether that be at Huddersfield or elsewhere.