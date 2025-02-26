This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are in the promotion mix in League One this year as they look to come straight back into the Championship at the first attempt.

The Terriers have a sizable gap to make up to the automatic promotion places with as we enter the business end of the season.

However, Michael Duff’s side will be confident of securing at least a top-six finish, despite competition from a number of clubs outside of the play-offs.

Owner Kevin Nagle will be keen to see the West Yorkshire outfit back in the Championship after just one year, but promotion is far from guaranteed at this stage of the campaign.

Huddersfield Town - 2024/25 Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joe Taylor Luton Town Permanent Dion Charles Bolton Wanderers Permanent Anthony Evans Bristol Rovers Permanent Lasse Sorensen Lincoln City Permanent Ruben Rooksen Heracles Almelo Permanent Herbie Kane Barnsley Free Agent Michael Miller Plymouth Argyle Free Agent Freddie Ladapo N/A Free Agent Tawanda Chirewa Wolves Loan Nigel Lonwijk Wolves Loan Callum Marshall West Ham Loan Joe Hodge Wolves Loan

Transfer message sent to Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle

When asked what one message they had for Nagle, FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner urged the club to overhaul their recruitment staff.

He has claimed that technical director Mark Cartwright has to go, suggesting a whole new strategy is needed in the transfer market.

“We seriously need to overhaul our recruitment approach and that starts with overhauling our recruitment team,” Rayner told Football League World.

“It is an immense source of frustration that we are so hit and miss in the transfer windows, in terms of what we can and can’t bring in.

“And I think that in the summer we need a new recruitment team doing recruitment in a new way.

“Let’s get it done early, let’s actually spend some money on the pitch on players who are proven and are proven to be fit.

“And then the rest will follow, it is that simple.

“Too often we’re signing players who are a gamble, either because they’re unproven or because they have serious fitness concerns, or both.

“So, we need to resolve that, and I believe that the fan base en masse would sing joyous songs if Mark Cartwright were relieved of his position, that would be my view.”

Huddersfield Town recruitment has underwhelmed

Huddersfield were competing in the Championship play-off final as recently as 2022, and will now be doing well to match that achievement in League One in 2025.

Recruitment has been a key part of that downfall, both under the previous owners and under Nagle.

Duff’s team can’t match the level of spending of perhaps Birmingham, or maybe even Wrexham, but they should still be quite competitive in the market at this level.

But it hasn’t translated well enough, and it has played its part in this being an underwhelming season for the Terriers.