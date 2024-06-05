Highlights Huddersfield Town faces a summer of changes, with players leaving and a new manager in charge for League One.

Graeme proposes cashing in on Lee Nicholls and Josh Koroma, who have the potential to attract buyers.

Amid potential sales, Huddersfield must be cautious about losing key players and ensuring stability for the upcoming season.

This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are preparing for life in League One after their relegation from the Championship.

It was an incredibly disappointing season for the Terriers, and Andre Breitenreiter failed to keep the club in the Championship after replacing Darren Moore in February, meaning they will play in League One for the first time since 2012 next term.

Breitenreiter left the John Smith's Stadium less than a week after relegation, and Town have appointed former Barnsley and Swansea City boss Michael Duff as their new manager.

Duff has already begun his summer rebuild, with the likes of Yuta Nakayama, Brahima Diarra, Connor Mahoney and Jordan Rhodes departing at the end of their contracts, and there could be more high-profile exits over the coming months.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Huddersfield are demanding £10 million for midfielder Jack Rudoni, and that is believed to have deterred Coventry City from making a move, while they have placed a £750,000 price tag on winger Sorba Thomas.

Rudoni and Thomas may not be the only Terriers players to attract interest this summer, and the club could be vulnerable to losing some of their stars after relegation.

Huddersfield Town could sell Lee Nicholls and Josh Koroma this summer

FLW's Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner says that while the club do not have too many sellable assets, he believes they should look to cash in on goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and forward Josh Koroma this summer.

Nicholls was linked with Luton Town last summer following their promotion to the Premier League, but a move did not materialise, and he kept seven clean sheets in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers this season.

Koroma was a regular starter for Town this campaign, but he scored just six goals and provided two assists in 40 games in all competitions, and Graeme would be happy to see the 25-year-old follow Nicholls out of the exit door.

"It's a tough one," Graeme said.

"The use of the phrase 'cash in on' suggests real assets, but we don't have that many of those, but maybe Lee Nicholls.

"He had a stellar season the year we got to the play-off final, but he suffered an injury last season and didn't quite seem the same when he came back.

"There were some soft goals that went in towards the end of the season, maybe his time is done, but maybe with the memory of that season, he might be a saleable asset.

"Other than that, I'd say maybe only Josh Koroma if anybody wanted him.

"I've heard rumours linking him with Millwall.

"Josh Koroma quite often flatters to deceive, he plays well coming off the bench, and then when he starts, he doesn't play very well.

"So if anybody fancies him, I'd be quite happy for him to go for a decent fee, and a decent fee for him is realistically anything upwards of £500,000."

Huddersfield Town must be cautious over potential Josh Koroma sale

It could be a busy summer for Huddersfield after their relegation to League One.

Rudoni and Thomas both look certain to depart the club, but they will not be the only players to attract attention from elsewhere.

Nicholls conceded 69 goals in 38 games this season, but he has been an excellent performer overall for the Terriers, and given that the club have a decent back-up goalkeeper with plenty of League One experience in Chris Maxwell, it would make sense for them to cash in on the 31-year-old if they receive a suitable offer.

It was an underwhelming season for Koroma, and he has struggled for consistency in recent years, but he could be a big threat in the third tier if Duff can get the best out of him, and Town should look to keep hold of him this summer.