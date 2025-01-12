This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Huddersfield Town have been urged to sign another striker this month alongside the incoming Joe Taylor, amid links to Dion Charles, to give themselves the best chance of an immediate return to the Championship this season.

The Terriers' fortunes have massively improved as the campaign has gone on, as they struggled in the early parts of the season, but have found their feet in the last few months and entered the weekend sitting fourth in League One, just four points off second-placed Wycombe Wanderers, with a game in hand.

Michael Duff oversaw numerous incomings and outgoings in the summer window, with transfer fees spent on the likes of Antony Evans and Lasse Sorensen, but no money went on his strike force, as Freddie Ladapo joined following the termination of his Ipswich Town contract, and Callum Marshall arrived on loan from West Ham.

With Dutch full-back Ruben Roosken already through the door, Duff's January focus is now mainly on improving his side's attacking depth, and the club completed the signing of Luton Town frontman Taylor, but will surely continue to try and add more firepower to their centre-forward options.

Huddersfield fan pundit insists on signing another striker as well as Taylor

The Terriers have agreed a deal with Luton to sign striker Taylor on a permanent deal, after they had initially tried to sign him in the summer transfer window, but were not able to get the deal over the line.

Despite his arrival, it does look likely that they will keep searching for more striker additions, after Football League World recently exclusively revealed that the Terriers are planning an ambitious swoop for Bolton Wanderers centre-forward Dion Charles soon, which makes sense given the records of their existing centre-forwards.

Hammers loanee Marshall is their current highest-scoring striker, with seven goals in all competitions this season, while the likes of Bojan Radulovic, Rhys Healey, Freddie Ladapo and Danny Ward have only scored a combined two league goals so far.

As a result, our Huddersfield fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, issued his excitement ahead of Taylor's long-awaited arrival, but has urged the club to make at least one more striker signing, with Charles mentioned as a possible fellow addition following the recent links that have emerged.

“(Joe Taylor) I think it’s a great addition to the squad in an area where we desperately need a good addition,” Graeme told FLW.

“But, I do think he needs to be one of at least two signings in that area of the pitch.

“Ideally, I would say two permanent striker signings and possibly even a loan, because we are pretty thin on the ground in that area in terms of quality.

“At least another one is needed. If we can, then let’s go out and get a second one.

“I know Dion Charles has been linked, so it would be interesting to see how the two of them were to link up if they are the strikers that come in.

“It’s very exciting, we’ve waited a long time. Here’s hoping that Town fans give Taylor the opportunity to bed in, if he does arrive.

“(Fans) shouldn’t expect an overnight success, it would be great if that happens, but he hasn’t played a lot of football this season and has spent a lot of time on the bench.

“Obviously, he has been getting minutes, he’s been training well or what have you, getting a few minutes here and there, but he might take a bit of time to get up to speed.

“We’ll hopefully see him kick on and progress his career with us over the next couple of years.

“We have been here before in the summer. I’m not going to count my chickens until the eggs have hatched, because we had him in the building in the summer, and it didn’t happen, so fingers crossed.”

Joe Taylor should be a real coup for Huddersfield

Huddersfield are in desperate need of a quality striker to help their promotion push, as their relatively impressive pool of striking options have all struggled to find the back of the net so far this season.

Taylor is not getting the game-time he wants in the Championship at Luton, and should be the perfect addition to improve the Terriers' lacklustre threat in front of goal.

He is best known among football fans after he helped Luton to promotion to the Premier League in 2023 by scoring his penalty in the play-off final, and then shone on loan at both Colchester United and Lincoln City last season.

At 21, he netted 11 goals in 25 League Two games with the U's in the first half of the campaign, then was recalled to move to Sincil Bank and applied his fine form to the third-tier, as he scored 10 times in 19 appearances and picked up the League One Player of the Month and the EFL Young Player of the Month for March as Lincoln just missed out on a play-off spot in May.

Joe Taylor's Lincoln City League One 2023/24 statistics Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 3 Goal conversion % 21% Successful dribbles % 46% Stats as per Sofascore

While Luton have not enjoyed the return to the second tier that they would have hoped for, Taylor has still struggled for minutes ahead of the likes of Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo, and Cauley Woodrow.

The 22-year-old has not started a single game for the Hatters this season, and has only come off the bench 13 times in the Championship, with just 145 minutes of action in that time.

He has clearly got talent at League One level, and could be the signing that the Terriers need to push them over the line this season, but it is clear that Huddersfield supporters do not want to stop at only Taylor, and their current lacklustre strike options mean that Duff needs even more additions to help them return to the Championship in the automatic promotion spots come May.