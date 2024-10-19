Huddersfield Town were offered the chance to sign Crysencio Summerville while the winger was still at Leeds United.

That's according to the Terriers' former Sporting Director, Leigh Bromby, who says the deal did not happen because their manager at the time, Carlos Corberan, was fully certain about the move.

Summerville left Leeds during this summer's transfer window, signing for Premier League side West Ham for a fee reported to be worth around £25million.

However, it seems as though his career path could have taken a rather different route, had Huddersfield made an alternative call some years before that.

Leeds gave Huddersfield Crysencio Summerville transfer chance

Of course, Summerville departed Elland Road in the summer following two seasons in which he had emerged into a key player for the club.

Indeed, his final campaign as a Leeds player saw him named as the Championship's Player of the Season, having scored 21 goals and provided ten assists in 49 games in total.

However, that had not always been the case, with the winger making just a handful of appearances during his first two seasons in Yorkshire, after signing from Feyenoord in September 2020.

Crysencio Summerville Leeds United record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 Premier League 0 0 0 2021/22 Premier League 9 0 0 2022/23 Premier League 31 4 2 2023/24 Championship 49 21 10

At the time, Corberan was manager of Huddersfield, and having previously spent several years coaching at Leeds he did have a connection to and knowledge of Summerville already.

That now seemingly led to the Terriers being given an opportunity to sign the winger, amid his initial wait to be involved at Elland Road.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, Bromby, who was a director at the Terriers during that period as well, revealed the chance that presented itself to the club over Summerville, saying: "When we were at Huddersfield we were offered him because we had Carlos [Corberan] - at one point he was totally out of the picture.

"We definitely could have had him, but I don't think Carlos was quite too sure. Carlos knew him really well, and he was totally out of the picture. We could have got him in the January."

While Leeds are now once again competing for promotion back to the Premier League this season, Huddersfield's relegation at the end of the 2023/24 campaign means they are now in League One.

Terriers will surely regret Crysencio Summerville decision

It does feel as though those of a Huddersfield persuasion will be left to wonder what might have been had the club decided to take the chance to sign Summerville.

The winger was the standout player in the Championship last season when it came to the quality of his performances.

He has also shown that he is more than capable of making an impact in the Premier League as well in recent times.

So had he made the move to Huddersfield when he had the chance, it could have made a big difference in terms of how things might have played out for the club.

With an asset such as Summerville added to their side, there is a good chance that results would have been improved, and they may not have even been dragged into League One last season.

While Corberan certainly did do a good job with Huddersfield, there may be some around the club who may be left to rue this particular decision while in charge there.