Huddersfield Town supporters might have expected a better start to the season than they have had, following relegation to League One from the Championship.

The Terriers sit narrowly outside a play-off position after 14 matches, with early frustrations over consistency still not calmed.

Michael Duff has a lot of fixes to make to ensure his side reach the play-offs by the end of the campaign, and scoring more goals than they currently are is definitely an area that can be improved upon.

Huddersfield spent the summer in search of another striker to help bolster their options up front as they headed into their first third tier season since 2011/12, and they identified Luton Town's Joe Taylor as the man to help take them back to the Championship.

However, a deal could not be agreed, but that does not mean the saga has to end there.

Huddersfield should go back in for Taylor

While the summer was a frustrating one in terms of getting an agreement over the line for the 21-year-old, the January transfer window offers the Terriers a new opportunity to bring him to the club.

He is currently out of favour at Luton, despite their poor start to the campaign, with Taylor making just seven appearances in the Championship so far, playing less than 90 minutes in total.

It's been an incredibly frustrating time for the striker, who was superb in League One and League Two last season with Lincoln City and Colchester United, and it seems as though a move away from Kenilworth Road is a matter of when not if.

Joe Taylor 2023/24 Stats (TransferMarkt) Club League Apps Goals Assists Lincoln City League One 19 10 3 Colchester United League Two 25 11 2

There are not many players that have the ability to cause defenders the level of problems that Taylor can, and he would be a great addition to a Huddersfield team that need to start killing off games more regularly.

The pacy, aggressive forward has already shown how dangerous he can be in this division, and his arrival at Lincoln last season coincided with their push for the play-offs, and bringing him in permanently will only give him the security he needs to develop into one of the EFL's best strikers.

Taylor must leave Luton no matter what

When he returned to Bedforshire in the summer, Taylor might have hoped that he would have been able to show Rob Edwards everything that he had learned while out on loan, and be the perfect understudy to Carlton Morris.

But, it has been extremely difficult for him to get regular game-time, and he has often been overlooked, despite the 21-year-old being one of the only players heading out of the 2023/24 season in form.

Therefore, it is imperative that he seeks an exit from Kenilworth Road in January, either on loan or permanently.

Huddersfield would be a fantastic option for the young star, especially as he knows that there is already interest there, and he could thrive in Yorkshire at a club that has played in the Premier League as recently as 2018.

Taylor is a goal-scoring talent that cannot be held back any longer, and the Terriers will have to act quickly to get a hold of him otherwise there is a risk that he moves to a divisional rival, or even to a club in the Championship.