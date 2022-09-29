Huddersfield Town trio retained in wake of Mark Fotheringham appointment

Huddersfield Town have retained a core of their coaching staff from the previous regime following Mark Fotheringham’s appointment as the club’s head coach.

Narcis ‘Chicho’ Pelach, Paul Harsley and Paul Clements will all continue in their roles, having worked with previous head coach, Danny Schofield.

Fotheringham’s appointment was confirmed yesterday, with the 38-year-old arriving in West Yorkshire to tackle the Championship after a stint of working in Germany. Most recently, Fotheringham was assistant to Felix Magath at Hertha Berlin.

As he takes his steps back into English football, it’s been confirmed by Huddersfield that the trio of Chicho, Harsley and Clement will work alongside Fotheringham.

“I’m not here as a young manager that’s demanding six or seven coaches,” Fotheringham told the club’s media.

“I just want to come in, assess the staff, work alongside them and make them feel good about what they are doing on a daily basis.”

Chicho was brought to Huddersfield by Carlos Corberan ahead of the 2020/21 season and opted to remain with the Terriers beyond Corberan leaving. He served under Schofield, who brought Harsley to the club earlier in the 2022/23 from Birmingham City.

Clements, who is Town’s Head of Goalkeeping, has been around a little while longer, having come into the club ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

That trio were all present on the touchline following Schofield’s sacking, taking charge of the 1-0 win against Cardiff City on September 17th. That result lifted Huddersfield to within three points of safety.

The Verdict

It’s probably quite important that Fotheringham retains some consistency within his coaching setup, which he’s doing here.

Chicho and Clements have been around at Huddersfield for a while now and both had a role to play during last season’s run to the play-off final. Chicho has proved to be popular with supporters, whilst Clements’ work with Lee Nicholls has been exceptional.

Harsley is a little newer to the setup but Fotheringham is coming in and assessing the coaching staff, as he points out in the interview.

There’s been no knee-jerk decisions made just yet, which is probably wise as Fotheringham embarks on a very new challenge.

