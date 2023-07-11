There are nothing in the rumours linking Wigan Athletic's Callum Lang with a move to Championship side Huddersfield Town, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers will be hoping to get some transfer business done sooner rather than later, with Neil Warnock yet to get a single incoming transfer deal over the line as he looks to strengthen the Terriers.

Warnock may have performed miracles last season - but he will need to bring in a few players between now and the end of the transfer window to give the Terriers the best chance of building on their momentum from the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

It's unclear how much Kevin Nagle will make available to the Terriers' boss to spend - but the latter has been able to complete some shrewd deals over the years and could probably work within a limited budget.

Wigan's Lang looked as though he could have been a good signing within that budget.

What is Callum Lang's situation at Wigan Athletic?

Under new ownership, Wigan now have a decent amount of stability and that could potentially persuade Lang to stay for another season and try to guide the Latics back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

His contract isn't supposed to run out until the summer of 2025, which would have put Wigan in a strong position at the negotiating table.

However, he's one of a number of players who could potentially walk away from the DW Stadium for free including Lang, because they haven't been paid on time on numerous occasions.

But he is yet to move on from Wigan and if the player isn't able to walk away or willing to, the Latics can probably demand a reasonably high fee for him considering he still has two years left on his current deal.

Recording one goal and four assists in 35 league appearances last term, he probably hasn't done enough to generate a huge amount of interest, but a team could potentially swoop in for him before the end of the window.

At the moment, it doesn't look as though Huddersfield are going to be that team.

Should Huddersfield Town change their stance on Callum Lang?

Scoring 15 times and registering 10 assists in 42 league appearances during the 2021/22 season, he has certainly shown that he can be a threat in front of goal.

Those goals and assists may have come in League One - but he could be a real asset for Warnock as someone who can play across the front three.

A number of attacking players have left the club recently with Anthony Knockaert, Martyn Waghorn and Joseph Hungbo all returning to their respective loan clubs after the end of last season.

Rolando Aarons and Florian Kamberi, meanwhile, have departed on the expiration of their loan deals.

Quite a few of these players won't be missed because of their lack of impact during their time at the club, but Hungbo's departure is a bit of a blow because the Hornets' player did an extremely good job under Warnock and played a key part in helping the Terriers secure safety at the end of 2022/23 season.

Lang could be an excellent replacement to have, but how much game time he is given will determine how much of an impact he can have.

You would imagine he would be an important player, but he will need to meet Warnock's standards to give himself the best chances of starting most weeks.

He could be an excellent signing, so the club should definitely be taking a look at him.