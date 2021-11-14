Huddersfield Town transfer talking points: Lewis O’Brien interest, EFL left-back on the radar and a need for more fire-power?

Despite a low-key summer transfer window, Huddersfield Town are one of a cluster of clubs fighting for a play-off place at the 17-match mark of the Championship season.

The Terriers currently sit in eighth position in the league as we navigate our way through the final international break of the window and that’s probably above where many were expecting Carlos Corberan’s side to be after their dismal end to last season.

There has been many positives to take out of this season so far though – the emergence of Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward being back amongst the goals and the recruit of talented Chelsea man Levi Colwill have been highlights.

The January transfer window is fast approaching though – what may happen to the Yorkshire side at the start of 2022? Let’s look at some potential talking points.

O’Brien interest to crop up again?

Having been the subject of mass transfer interest in the summer – especially from neighbours Leeds United – Lewis O’Brien remained at the John Smith’s Stadium beyond the end of August and penned a new deal the following month.

A bid of £13 million – not all of it guaranteed money – was not enough to tempt Phil Hodgkinson into selling the 23-year-old, but it has emerged that O’Brien has a £10 million release clause in his new deal.

It would have to be a deal that doesn’t include add-ons to trigger that and with Hodgkinson’s current business situation with many of his companies recently going into administration it has worried Terriers fans that O’Brien may be cashed in on this January.

CEO Mark Devlin said this week it’s ‘business as usual’ in terms of the club’s finances being safe but you’d have to expect that clubs will be back in for O’Brien in 2022.

Guinness-Walker on Terriers radar

It looks as though Huddersfield may be in the market for some competition at wing-back in January as they have been linked to AFC Wimbledon man Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Those links emerged first in August but with Mark Robinson keen to tie down the 22-year-old to a new deal, it appears that the Terriers and a few other Championship clubs are still scouting the former Chelsea and Tottenham youth prospect.

Harry Toffolo is Huddersfield’s first-choice left-wing-back whilst Sorba Thomas filled in there in the first few matches of the campaign, but they could do with another body in that position and Guinness-Walker could fit the bill especially if he’s available for a cut-price fee due to his contract situation.

Strikers needed?

Huddersfield brought the experience of Jordan Rhodes back to the club in the summer on a three-year deal to bolster Corberan’s front-line, but played just two league matches before picking up a long-term back injury.

Danny Ward has picked up the slack somewhat with four goals this season but it’s still painfully evident that they need more firepower in January, despite their league position.

Fraizer Campbell hasn’t scored in 13 appearances and West Ham loanee Mipo Odubeko hasn’t hit the ground running so it furthers the need to get a new striker from somewhere,