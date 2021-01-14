Huddersfield Town transfer stance revealed as Newcastle, Sheffield United begin to hover

Huddersfield Town have no intentions of cashing in on Lewis O’Brien this month, according to Yorkshire Live.

The versatile midfielder has been a key player under Carlos Corberan this season, scoring one goal and chipping in with two assists in 19 league outings.

The 22-year-old – primarily a central midfielder – has had to play out wide on the left at times this season, following an injury to Josh Koroma.

His performances seemingly haven’t gone unnoticed, either. Football Insider claim that Newcastle, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign the midfielder.

The report also claims that Town are willing to cash in on O’Brien for the right price this month, but Yorkshire Live have moved quickly to squash those claims.

They report that Huddersfield have no intentions of selling O’Brien this month, and have clarified that no bids have been submitted as of yet.

This isn’t to suggest that the club won’t receive an offer for the midfielder this month, but at the moment, it is purely speculation.

O’Brien’s contract runs out at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2022, though the club have the option to extend that by another year.

The Verdict

O’Brien did well under Danny Cowley last season and has since carried that form over to this season.

He’s played in a wider role at times this season, which is a position he probably he isn’t as used to, but his performances have been consistent.

He’s still young and has plenty of time to develop, and with his contract effectively running until 2023, they have no reason to sell him.