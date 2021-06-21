Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Terriers keen on deal to sign in-demand forward, Pipa update emerges

Huddersfield Town are likely to be set for an interesting few weeks ahead, as they plan for the 2021/22 league campaign.

The Yorkshire-based side endured a frustrating league campaign this term, as they finished 20th in the Championship table, whilst under the management of Carlos Corberan.

They were in serious danger of being relegated into the third tier of English football at one stage of that campaign, and the club’s supporters will be hoping they can challenge higher up the table in the new season, which is set to get underway in August.

The club have already confirmed that some players will depart when their contracts reach a conclusion at the end of the month.

We take a look at the latest transfer news coming in and out of the John Smith’s Stadium, as Huddersfield Town prepare for the upcoming Championship season.

Terriers rivalling Cardiff for in-demand forward

Huddersfield Town have been credited with interest in signing Solihull Moors forward Kyle Hudlin, according to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, 20th June, page 65).

It is also claimed that Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are also believed to be keen on a deal to sign the non-league striker though, so Huddersfield won’t have it all their way in the race to land his signature.

Hudlin scored 12 goals in 39 appearances for Solihull Moors in the 2020/21 season, as they finished 11th in the National League table.

Huddersfield’s stance on defender is revealed

Huddersfield Town defender Pipa has previously emerged as a potential transfer target for Portuguese giants Sporting CP, according to Record.

The full-back made 37 appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side in all competitions last term, and it appears as though some of his strong performances didn’t go unnoticed.

He chipped in with two goals and four assists in all competitions for the Terriers, as they narrowly avoided relegation into League One this term.

Yorkshire Live have now revealed that Huddersfield aren’t prepared to allow Pipa to leave the club in the summer on the cheap, although he could be sold at ‘the right price’.