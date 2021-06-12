Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Stance on Wolves swoop revealed, Toffolo competition arrives

Huddersfield Town have been one of the Championship’s busiest clubs so far in the summer transfer window.

Carlos Corberan’s squad has been padded out with a handful of free agent signings, with Huddersfield adding depth after last year’s flirtation with relegation.

Lee Nicholls has arrived as competition for Ryan Schofield, whilst Ollie Turton and Matty Pearson offer some serious improvements on what Corberan has available to him from a defensive point of view.

Jordan Rhodes has returned and bolstered the attack, whilst Huddersfield have this week completed their fifth summer signing.

We kick off this transfer round-up with news of that deal:

Josh Ruffels

Ruffels has signed a two-year deal with Huddersfield, arriving as a free agent following his release from Oxford United.

The left-back comes in as direct competition for Harry Toffolo in the Huddersfield defence, offering a really capable alternative for Corberan.

The 27-year-old scored six goals and registered five assists last season for Oxford, helping Karl Robinson’s side into the play-offs for a second successive season.

Huddersfield have the option to extend his two-year deal into a third year.

Dion Sanderson

Yorkshire Live have ruled Huddersfield out of the running to secure Sanderson at Wolves.

Wolves are open to moving Sanderson on in a £2m deal this summer after he impressed out on loan with Sunderland in League One last season.

Huddersfield have been linked, but it doesn’t appear that a centre-back is next on the club’s agenda.

A new midfielder?

A further report from Yorkshire Live has looked at where Town go next following the arrival of five senior players this summer.

After bringing in a goalkeeper, right-back, centre-back, left-back and striker, they tease that next up could well be some depth in the midfield.

They write: “A high-quality signing in central midfield, preferably a loanee, really has to be top of Town’s agenda for their next signing.”