Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Rangers make player offer, Leeds man on the radar still & Grant to West Brom latest

Huddersfield Town picked up another valuable Championship point on Saturday, striking late to draw 1-1 with Rotherham United in a Yorkshire derby.

Carlos Corberan will have been delighted with that point, but there’s little time to dwell on the result.

Today is the final day of the first transfer window for EFL sides, with Huddersfield amongst those clubs expected to be busy.

There could be incomings, but also outgoings in the coming hours.

We kick off our transfer round-up with the man that’s been making headlines for most of the summer…

Karlan Grant

As things stand, Grant is still a Huddersfield Town player.

That’s not to say that he isn’t in-demand though, with West Brom clearly desperate to get their hands on the 23-year-old.

The latest from Football Insider over the weekend was that talks remained ongoing between the two clubs over a potential loan-to-buy deal.

It’s worth noting that this potential deal isn’t in a race against time today.

Juninho Bacuna

Some fresh transfer news has emerged surrounding Bacuna.

As per Alan Nixon, he’s wanted be Rangers, with the Scottish giants keen on a loan-to-buy deal.

That’s been knocked back as things stand, but we are awaiting things to develop with that one.

Bacuna played 78 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Rotherham.

Terrance Kongolo

Kongolo is on the Premier League radar, so like Grant, there’s not much need for this to be pushed on today.

As per Football Insider over the weekend, it’s Sheffield United now in the driving seat to sign the defender.

He was on loan at Fulham last season, but injury plagued his spell at Craven Cottage.

Robbie Gotts

Onto a potential incoming for Town.

The Leeds midfielder has been of interest all summer, but he’s still kicking around at Elland Road.

As per Phil Hay, Town’s interest remains. However, he notes this might spill into the domestic window and doesn’t need to be prioritised today.