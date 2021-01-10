Huddersfield Town transfer round up: Player agreement close, update on interest in duo, futures of six outlined

Huddersfield Town have had a solid first half of the campaign and they appear to be looking up the table rather than down heading into the second half of the season, with the side just six points off the top six.

The Terriers might well be targeting a surprise top-six finish and they have already been active in the transfer market as they look to increase the options available to Carlos Corberán. Both Rolando Aarons and Danny Grant have been added to the squad and those two should help to provide a boost to their attacking capabilities.

However, Huddersfield might need to make one or two more key additions if they are going to be strong enough to threaten for a play-off place. Whilst it could also be important that key players are retained and the futures of some players are sorted out for them to really be able to challenge for an unlikely play-off spot.

We aim to bring you the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Terriers…

Jonathan Hogg

Whilst this might not be a new signing the fact that Huddersfield are reportedly in advanced talks to extend the current contract of Jonathan Hogg is a major potential positive that could result from this month. The experienced midfielder remains an integral part of the Terriers side and he could be crucial in helping them continue their solid start.

The former Watford midfielder signed a two-year deal back in 2019 that expires at the end of the campaign, but within that there was an option for a further year. However, Huddersfield are thought to be keen to ensure that there is no doubt surrounding his future by offering him fresh terms.

Negotiations over a potential new contract are progressing well and an agreement between the midfielder and the Terriers is close. Keeping hold of such an important performer would be a major boost for them this month.

Yuri de Oliveira and Lincoln

Two surprising transfer links that emerged surrounding Huddersfield in the lead up to the January transfer window was there reported interest in Flamengo midfielder Yuri de Oliveira and forward Lincoln. That comes as the Terriers are reportedly stepping up their scouting efforts in South America following changes to the rules around signing players after Brexit.

It is being reported by the Examiner Live that Huddersfield did do an initial scouting of the Brazilian pair, and that those two have been scouted ahead of a larger scouting effort ahead of the summer transfer window which could see more South American talents linked with the Terriers.

However, the latest update suggests that a bid for either of the two players is unlikely to happen this month. Therefore, this one could be one to watch out for more in the summer than during the rest of the current transfer window.

Potential new deals for group of out of contract players

One other piece of business that Huddersfield might get sorted this month is new contracts to some of their other out of contract players. The likes of Isaac Mbenza, Christopher Schindler, Juninho Bacuna, Alex Pritchard, Adama Diakhaby and Fraizer Campbell are all heading into the last few months of their current deals.

Corberan hinted that the Terriers will start conversations with a couple of those players over the next few weeks to try and keep some of them at the club. However, he also suggested there will be some of those that do head for the exit door come the end of the campaign.

There was also a hint from the Huddersfield boss that the Terriers could look to eye up some potential replacements for the players who they know are leaving the club in the summer. Although that business might be done in the summer rather than in the current transfer window.