Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Nott’m Forest target going elsewhere, interest in Aston Villa player + Aarons arrives

Huddersfield Town have had a reasonably busy first week of the January transfer window.

Danny Grant was signed and sealed before Christmas, but other areas of Carlos Corberan’s squad need addressing in the winter window as Huddersfield continue to evolve under their forward-thinking head coach.

We kick off this transfer round-up with a done deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Rolando Aarons

Corberan fell agonisingly short of wrapping up a deal for Aarons back in the summer, but Huddersfield haven’t messed around this month.

The Newcastle United winger is through the door at the John Smith’s Stadium on a two-and-a-half year deal. That sees him through until the summer of 2023, with the Terriers also having an option to extend that by a further year.

Corberan is delighted with his signing, telling @htafc: “Rolando is a winger who can play on the right & left, which is very positive for the squad.

“Technically, he is aggressive in the one vs one situations, he has good balance and he has skills to unbalance the opponents.”

Nicholas Ioannou

The Nottingham Forest left-back was a player that Huddersfield were keen on taking on loan, sources have confirmed to Football League World.

The Terriers were willing to cover a large percentage of his wages too, but Ioannou is off elsewhere.

Greece looks like it will be the versatile defender’s destination, with FLW understanding that a move to Aris Thessaloniki is imminent.

Keinan Davis

The Athletic note how Huddersfield are long-term admirers of Davis at Aston Villa.

However, there’s competition from others in the Championship, with Dean Smith also not keen on parting with the striker this month.

He’s the direct competition for Ollie Watkins in the Villa squad right now as Wesley recovers from injury.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Huddersfield Town players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Goalkeeper, left in 2015, now plays for Cardiff City Jonas Lossl Alex Smithies Jed Steer Danny Ward