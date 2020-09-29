Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Leeds player discussed, potential Grant fees emerge, PL side court defender

Huddersfield Town recorded their first win under Carlos Corberan on Friday night, adding to the woe of Nottingham Forest by inflicting a 1-0 defeat on the Reds.

After a tough start, Corberan’s side now have their first points on the board and are beginning to look forwards under a new regime.

However, there’s still the transfer window to wrap up and Corberan will know that a positive end to the summer could be key to keeping Huddersfield on the right tracks.

We start off with a saga that’s lasted a lot of the summer..

Karlan Grant

Corberan is resisting the urge to bring Grant into the fold as doubt surrounds his future. West Brom are known to be keen on a deal to sign him after he struck 19 goals last season.

The Express and Star reported on Sunday that Grant could be part of an £18m move to West Brom, which is an initial £5m loan that will become permanent for a further £13m if the Baggies stay up.

As yet, nothing is finalised.

Terence Kongolo

Moving onto another player that looks set to leave Huddersfield in the form of Kongolo.

The centre-back was on loan with Fulham last season, but injuries plagued his involvement for the Cottagers.

Nevertheless, Yorkshire Live report how there’s firm interest from the Premier League side in linking back up with the centre-back.

It’s one to watch in the coming week, with the deal reportedly making progress.

Robbie Gotts

Corberan’s links to Leeds United naturally meant that some of Elland Road’s finest youngsters would be linked to Huddersfield.

That’s the case with Gotts, who have made just a single League Cup appearance this season.

Marcelo Bielsa addressed the midfielder’s future over the weekend, telling the Yorkshire Evening Post: “If a good opportunity presents itself for Gotts to go out on loan we will help to make this happen.

“If he stays with us he will be in contention here, we think he’s a very valuable player for us. It’s very difficult to affirm what I’ve just said as he’s had very few minutes in the first team. But it is true that I have a big respect for Gotts’ footballing abilities.”