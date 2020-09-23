Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Karlan Grant to West Brom, pursuit of Leeds player & European arrival

Huddersfield Town have endured a tough start to life under Carlos Corberan.

The Terriers crashed out of the League Cup ahead of the Championship season starting, with lower league opposition, Rochdale, winning in West Yorkshire.

Norwich City and Brentford have got the better of Corberan’s side in the opening two Championship fixtures, with the pressure now on.

Corberan’s strikeforce are yet to find the net in any of those three fixtures, which is another concern.

Karlan Grant’s absence isn’t helping, which leads us into this transfer round-up.

We kick things off with the latest on the 23-year-old…

Karlan Grant

Grant isn’t featuring for Corberan, with his future looking like it lies away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

The forward bagged 19 goals and registered four assists in the Championship last season for Town, with his goals effectively keeping the club in the second-tier.

The Athletic reported over the weekend that Grant was keen on a move to West Brom, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

It appears the fee is the sticking point.

Robbie Gotts

Huddersfield have consistently been linked with a move to sign Leeds midfielder Robbie Gotts this summer.

The Sun reported over the weekend that Gotts had been cleared to leave Leeds. However, Marcelo Bielsa wants to add cover to his squad before giving the deal the green-light.

It remains to be seen if Huddersfield will be his destination.

Florent Hadergjonaj

The full-back hasn’t been given a squad number by Corberan.

His future in West Yorkshire looks a bleak one and Yorkshire Live have been reporting that future is in limbo.

Whether a move materialises, we will have to see.

Carel Eiting

Huddersfield have swooped to sign the midfielder on loan from Ajax over the weekend.

Eiting arrives with Eredivisie experience, as well as appearances in the Champions League and Europa League.

Injury issues have hindered him, but he’s on loan with Town now looking to get back to his best.