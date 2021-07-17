Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Hodgkinson’s promise, defensive duo move onto new challenge

Championship outfit Huddersfield Town have made a respectable six signings in the transfer market thus far, a decent summer total for a side looking to steer themselves away from the relegation zone next term.

The Terries came uncomfortably close to the drop last season after a disappointing campaign, but this pre-season could potentially be seen as a fresh start for Carlos Corberan after succeeding current Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley last summer.

He previously spent time with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, so they will be hoping the Argentine’s managerial magic will rub off on Corberan as he prepares to lead his troops into the 2021/22 campaign.

But with half a dozen signings already through the door and still over a month to go until the transfer window shuts, his work might not be done there and we could see a few more incomings and outgoings at the John Smith’s Stadium.

With this, we take a look at some of the latest transfer developments concerning the Terriers to have happened in the past week.

Keogh signs for Blackpool

Experienced centre-back Richard Keogh has signed a one-year contract with recently promoted Championship side Blackpool, after becoming a free agent on the expiration of his current deal in West Yorkshire.

The 34-year-old was said to be in contract discussions with the Terriers when their retained list was published back in May – with fellow central defenders Christopher Schindler, Tommy Elphick and Richard Stearman all being released. But Keogh has been unable to agree new terms and follows the trio out of the door.

Huddersfield have brought in former Luton Town 27-year-old Matty Pearson and Chelsea teenager Levi Colwill (loan) as their replacements. However, they will want more experience in the backline to compensate for the losses of Schindler, Elphick, Stearman and now Keogh.

The former Republic of Ireland international will join fellow summer signings Oliver Casey and Callum Connolly in central defence as he makes the move to Lancashire.

Brown links up with Sheffield Wednesday

Another defender who was released by the club this summer is Jaden Brown, who has since signed a contract with recently relegated League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have endured a turbulent summer with unpaid wages but now this issue has been resolved and their accounts have been submitted, the EFL have partially lifted their transfer embargo.

In the end, Wednesday missed out on safety by three points last year and with their six-point deduction, it turned out to be their financial mismanagement that cost them their Championship status.

However, an unfortunate beneficiary of all this is Jaden Brown, who is likely to get more minutes at a big club in League One after making just 13 league appearances last term.

Depending on their remaining transfer business, he could also be part of a promotion push back to the second tier in the next 12 months.

The length of his contract at Hillsborough remains undisclosed.

Phil Hodgkinson comments on future dealings

The club’s Chairman Phil Hodgkinson believes the club have not yet concluded their business in the transfer market, but there’s a catch.

In Thursday’s club statement on this subject and others, he said: “We haven’t concluded our business yet, but – as I stated previously – it is as likely players will leave before any more signings are made at this stage.

“We’re working continuously on potential ins and outs and will update you we go.”

The West Yorkshire side have already seen nine senior players leave the club for free in the last few weeks – and may have to see a few more departure before the transfer window closes if the Huddersfield boss is to tick off the rest of his top targets.

Youngster heads to Walsall

21-year-old forward Kieran Phillips has joined League Two outfit Walsall on a season-long loan, as he attempts to gain more first-team minutes.

The striker made ten appearances in his first season with the Championship side after joining from Everton, but at 21, this could be a make-or-break year for Phillips who will need to prove he can be a goalscoring asset with the Saddlers next season if he wants to make it at the John Smith’s Stadium.

This temporary departure is unlikely to take enough pressure off the Terriers’ wage bill to make room for their seventh signing of the summer – but it will be a good experience for Phillips who is likely to start regularly in the fourth tier.

If he does well, there’s no reason why he can’t compete with the likes of Josh Koroma, Fraizer Campbell and Jordan Rhodes for a starting spot in the 2022/23 campaign.

Now he’s been given this chance at Walsall, his destiny is in his own hands.