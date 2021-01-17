Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Duane Holmes latest, midfielder attracting interest, Corberan issues update

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a very encouraging first-half of the campaign and there has been plenty to admire about the way Carlos Corberan has got his side performing.

The Terriers are looking set for a comfortable mid-table finish, but there is still an outside chance of challenging for a place in the play-offs. That though would depend on whether or not they can bring in a couple more quality additions between now and when the transfer window closes.

It is also imperative that Huddersfield keep hold of their key players. Should they do that, then they could see their form and performances improve even further over the next few weeks and months. It will therefore be interesting to see how strong their squad looks by the time the transfer window comes to an end.

Here then, we aim to provide a round-up of all the latest Huddersfield transfer news…

Duane Holmes

One player who could be set for something of a surprise move to Huddersfield this month is Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes. The 26-year-old left the Terriers for Scunthorpe United back in 2016 and has since go onto to prove his talent and quality to perform consistently in the English second-tier with the Rams who he joined in 2018.

It has emerged that Huddersfield are interested in making a move to re-sign Holmes and The Athletic have confirmed that is a transfer that could happen before the window closes. Derby’s financial struggles mean they could have to sell one or two players this month to keep themselves sustainable.

Derby’s manager Wayne Rooney left him out of the squad for the Rams’ defeat against Rotherham on Saturday and revealed that he had been left out for footballing reasons. So it will be interesting to see whether that could make any potential move to the Terriers more likely in the next few weeks.

Lewis O’Brien

One Huddersfield player who is being consistently linked with a potential departure from the club is Lewis O’Brien. The midfielder had reportedly been a target for Burnley in the summer, and it has since emerged that he could still be a target for the Clarets this transfer window.

However, O’Brien is at the moment being more strongly linked with all three of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Sheffield United, with the Premier League clubs interested in making a potential move for the 22-year-old. That could mean that a bidding war opens up for the talented midfielder.

It is now being reported that the Terriers are using a ‘top agency’ to help cash in on him this month for the right price, per The Sun (17/01/2021, p59). So, it will be interesting to see whether they manage to get a good transfer fee for him from the interested parties.

Corberan updates on Carel Eiting and other potential signings

Corberan has revealed that Huddersfield and Ajax are in talks over the potential future of on-loan midfielder Carel Eiting who is sidelined for around four months with a knee injury. It is thought that the Dutch club are weighing up a decision over whether to cut short his loan spell with the Terriers.

Corberan also suggested that the Terriers are in the market to add more additions to their squad before the transfer window closes while he refused to tule out potential departures from the club that could perhaps free up room for a couple more signings to be made.

It is likely to be an interesting couple of weeks for the Terriers in the market, and it will be one to keep an eye on to see which players they do manage to bring in.