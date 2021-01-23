Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Duane Holmes latest, clubs join Pritchard race, former attacking midfielder linked

It has already been a busy transfer window for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers have already completed the signings of Danny Grant, Rolando Aarons, Sorba Thomas and Richard Keogh, while Ben Hamer has left the club to join Championship rivals Swansea City.

However, it seems as though the Yorkshire club may not be done for business in the market just yet, with speculation continuing to surround Carlos Corberan’s side.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the main Huddersfield transfer stories to have emerged over the past few days.

Holmes medical scheduled

One player who looks to be close to joining Huddersfield, is Derby County’s Duane Holmes.

The midfielder, who started his career with the Terriers, has been linked with a move back to The John Smith’s Stadium this month, and it now looks as though a deal is close completion.

According to recent reports from Yorkshire Live, Holmes is set for a medical with Huddersfield imminently, meaning it may not be long now until he is unveiled as a Terriers player for the second time in his career.

Clubs queue up for Pritchard

One player who could be on his way out of Huddersfield this month, is Alex Pritchard.

The attacking midfielder has found himself struggling for game in the past couple of seasons, and with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, it seems as though his time with the club could be coming to an end.

However, it seems as though Pritchard could still get another shot in the Championship, with The Telegraph reporting that Birmingham, Bristol City, Derby and QPR are all monitoring the 27-year-old’s situation.

Ravel Morrison linked

Another individual appears to be of interest to Huddersfield, is Ravel Morrison.

The former Manchester United midfielder is a free agent after leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag earlier this month, with Football Insider claiming that Huddersfield – along with Championship rivals Nottingham Forest and Derby, as well as several Turkish clubs – are interested in the 27-year-old.

Indeed, with Morrison taking to Twitter recently to state he has not been close to a move to Turkey amid claims he failed a medical at Hatayspor, it seems as though there could be an opening for Huddersfield to make a move here.