Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Defender arrives as midfielder asking price revealed and Corberan comments on two potential departures

It has already been a busy transfer window for Huddersfield Town this summer.

The Terriers have brought in a number of players, as they look to improve on their rather disappointing 20th place finish in the Championship table last season.

But despite getting plenty of signings completed early, there is still plenty going on with regards to the Yorkshire club, as we enter the final month of the market.

So here, we’ve taken a look at the biggest Huddersfield transfer stories to have emerged over the past few days.

Tom Lees arrives

Sunday morning saw Huddersfield continue their business with a eighth senior signing of the summer transfer window.

That comes in the form of centre back Tom Lees, who has joined the Terriers on a free transfer following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

The 30-year-old has now signed a two-year contract with Huddersfield, who have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at The John Smith’s Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Lewis O’Brien asking price detailed

One player who could yet be on his way out of Huddersfield before the market closes, is Lewis O’Brien.

It has been reported over the weekend that Leeds United have opened talks over the signing of the midfielder, who is said to be keen on a move to Elland Road. However, it seems that the 22-year-old will not be going anywhere on the cheap.

According to reports with The Sun, Huddersfield are demanding a fee of £10million for the sale of O’Brien, with the two clubs said to be in discussion over a transfer, with suggestions that a player swap deal could still be a possibility in order to get this signing done.

Corberan issues updates on Bacuna and Mbenza

Two other players who could also be leaving Huddersfield this summer, are Juninho Bacuna and Isaac Mbenza.

Both players had 12 month extensions in their contracts triggered earlier this summer, although previous comments from chairman Phil Hodgkinson suggested that was to avoid losing them for free, and neither has featured for the club in pre-season.

Now it seems as though manager Carlos Corberan is planning for life without the pair, telling Yorkshire Live that he is treating the situation in the same way as he did when Karlan Grant was pushing for his move away last summer, and that Bacuna and Mbenza’s future are for them and the club to decide on.