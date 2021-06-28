Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Colwill speaks out following move, January Terriers target is a wanted man

Huddersfield Town have been very busy in the transfer market already as they’ve looked to tie up deals early before pre-season gets underway.

Carlos Corberan and his transfer team have mainly scoured League One for three players who plied their trade at that level last season, as well as bringing Jordan Rhodes back to west Yorkshire on a three-year deal from Sheffield Wednesday.

Because of the Terriers doing their business early doors, there’s been understandably a bit of quietness regarding any further incomings – apart from one that arrived this week from the Premier League.

Let’s round-up the latest rumours and news from Huddersfield as we get set to enter July.

Colwill speaks following move

Huddersfield have used the loan market to great effect in recent years, and they’ve managed to secure another youngster from a big club in the form of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

The 18-year-old was a regular in the Blues’ under-23’s squad last season and he will bring some added balance to Corberan’s side – being left-footed he will slot into the Spaniard’s back three on the left-hand side if he chooses to use that system next season.

In his first words since confirming the move, Colwill said, per the Yorkshire Post: “It is going to be a big challenge, I know that.

“But I am ready to take it on and prove to everyone that I am going to be a good player as I am now. It is as simple as that.”

Terriers-linked striker wanted by MK Dons

It was revealed in May by Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry that Huddersfield made an approach for striker Mohamed Eisa during the January transfer window, despite him being out of favour at London Road with Jonson Clarke-Harris banging in all the goals last season.

It was unclear if the Terriers would return with a fresh approach this summer for the 26-year-old, but it seems that League One clubs are now taking an interest.

MK Dons have been admirers of Eisa in the past and the Peterborough Telegraph are reporting that they’re still interested in a deal for him this summer, but no bid has been made yet.

It would be a surprise if Huddersfield are still interested considering Eisa only scored two goals in League One last season, but never say never in football.

Reported target joins Portsmouth

The Daily Mail linked Huddersfield into making a move for Luton Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe, along with fellow Championship sides Hull City and Barnsley.

But it is League One side Portsmouth who have won the race for the 28-year-old, despite the Hatters offering him fresh terms to remain at Kenilworth Road.

How genuine Huddersfield’s apparent interest was is unclear, but local reports stated days ago that Tunnicliffe was not on Corberan’s radar after all.

Regardless he was linked and now he has moved on, although the fact he has switched to a third tier club does suggest that all the Championship interest may not have been very concrete.