Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: Agent reacts to Leeds United speculation, stance on Aston Villa forward, defender could depart

Huddersfield Town have been one of the EFL’s busiest sides in the transfer window.

Carlos Corberan’s first year at the helm was a tough one, with a bright start fading into a relegation battle of sorts. The aim next year will be to improve and avoid that scenario repeating itself.

In preparation for 2021/22, Corberan has been busy looking to reshape his squad. Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Jordan Rhodes and Levi Colwill have all arrived, but the rumours keep on coming as we motor into July and towards the new season.

We kickstart this transfer round-up by focusing on the key piece of transfer news that’s been bubbling away over the course of the weekend:

Lewis O’Brien

Alan Nixon has claimed that Leeds United are interested in signing O’Brien as the Whites look to bolster their midfield option ahead of a second season back in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old made 43 appearances last season in the Championship, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

His engine and potential do mean he’d be an ideal signing for Marcelo Bielsa this summer, but it doesn’t appear to be a saga that’s going places at this moment in time.

Kevin Sharp, O’Brien’s agent, has claimed that there are many clubs interested in signing the midfielder, but Leeds aren’t one of them at this stage.

Jordan Gabriel

Gabriel, 22, has just helped Blackpool back into the Championship, excelling on loan with the Tangerines from Nottingham Forest.

As per Alan Nixon, there’s a fight on the cards between Blackpool and Huddersfield to secure the service of the right-back on a permanent basis this summer.

Huddersfield, of course, have Pipa on their books still, whilst Turton arrives as direct competition at right-back.

Keinan Davis

Yorkshire Live claim that Huddersfield aren’t currently in the market to sign another striker, amid speculation surrounding their past interest in Keinan Davis at Aston Villa.

The striker made 15 appearances in the Premier League last season and scored once, but he could be available this summer as Villa evolve their attacking options.

Rhodes has added to Fraizer Campbell, Danny Ward and Josh Koroma at Huddersfield, which means another centre forward isn’t a priority right now.

That, though, could still change.

Romoney Crichlow

Crichlow signed a new deal with Huddersfield recently, with the centre-back now signed up until at least the summer of 2023.

However, the 22-year-old doesn’t appear to be part of the club’s immediate plans for the 2021/22 season.

On the back of signing his deal, Leigh Bromby explained how Huddersfield would now look to source a loan move for the centre-back: “Romoney also made big strides forward last season and contributed at First Team level. We believe he’s at the stage where playing regularly is important, and we’re working hard to identify a loan move that is right for him so he can continue his development.”

