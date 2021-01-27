Huddersfield Town transfer round-up: 22-year-old not leaving, Holmes fee revealed + defender search

Huddersfield Town are still waiting for their first victory of 2021.

Carlos Corberan’s side were beaten 2-1 last night at Bristol City despite battling hard to take something from a tough fixture at Ashton Gate.

These have been testing times for the Terriers as injuries pinch and new players come into the squad.

Campbell? Eiting? – Can you name which Huddersfield Town player scored each of these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Jonathan Hogg Harry Toffolo Frazier Campbell Josh Koroma

However, there’s certainly a more senior look to things now and there’s less reliance on youth to pull Huddersfield back to winning ways.

Duane Holmes became the latest senior face through the door at the John Smith’s Stadium this week, and he is where we begin this transfer round-up:

Holmes fee

Holmes has arrived at Huddersfield and signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Terriers, who he began his career with.

There was no second debut for Holmes yesterday against Bristol City, but he will get his time before long.

In the meantime, it has emerged from The Athletic that Huddersfield haven’t had to pay an up-front fee for the 26-year-old, with Derby instead due small, incentive-based triggers.

Jaden Brown

A move to St Mirren had been discussed for Brown, but it now seems unlikely that the left-back will be making the move to Scotland this month.

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that St Mirren and Huddersfield held talks over the 22-year-old, but there will be no transfer agreement in the final week of the window.

Zak Jules

As per Football Insider, Huddersfield are one of a host of clubs interested in a deal for Zak Jules.

The 23-year-old is on the books at Walsall, impressing as a left-sided centre-back.

Huddersfield currently have Naby Sarr in that channel, but more back-up wouldn’t go amiss in Corberan’s squad.

However, Town face competitions from clubs like Cardiff, Blackburn and Birmingham for his signature.