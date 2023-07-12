Huddersfield Town are reportedly keen to move more players on ahead of the impending departure of Duane Holmes.

The Terriers are said to have agreed a fee with Championship rivals Preston North End for the sale of Holmes as Neil Warnock presses on with his rebuild at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield 2023 summer transfers

Warnock helped Huddersfield avoid relegation to League One last term after inspiring a remarkable upturn in form at the Yorkshire club, who had looked consigned to the drop before his arrival.

The experienced coach only took charge on a short-term deal originally but it was announced earlier this summer that he'd agreed terms on a new one-year contract that will keep him at the helm until the end of next season.

Warnock is set to be charged with leading the squad rebuild under new owner Kevin M. Nagle but it's been a slow start to the transfer window as the Terriers are yet to make a single signing.

It appears they're keen to clear some space and raise funds first - with Holmes now closing in on a move to Preston.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, a fee has been agreed between North End and Huddersfield for the attack-minded midfielder.

The 28-year-old, who has one year left on his current deal with a club 12-month option, is now set to undergo his Deepdale medical and finalise terms with the Lancashire club ahead of a permanent move.

Warnock is said to be keen to move Holmes on as part of the rebuild and it seems he will not be the only one.

Nixon has reported that Huddersfield want to "get rid" of multiple other players this summer as they look ahead to the 2023/24 campaign.

What has Neil Warnock said about Huddersfield's summer transfer plans?

Speaking to Yorkshire Live soon after the transfer window opened last month, Warnock made it clear that the Yorkshire club would look to be "sensible" in their spending this summer.

He said: "I can ask Jake [Edwards, chief executive] if I want to spend the budget on one player but we don't want to do that and upset the dressing room. We don't want one big hitter. We have seen it all before.

"We want to be sensible in what we do. You won't hear me moaning about not having enough money or anything like that. We have just got to try and do the best that we can with what we have got.

"We have got to give the fans something to cheer about. I think if the fans see that you are giving 100 hundred per cent in every game then they will give you a bit of leeway. It is when they see players not bothering or trying; that's when they have a go at the players."

The Huddersfield boss also added that he wanted to add goals to his team, something emphasised by the fact that the number seven and nine shirts remain free.

He said: "Obviously, to do anything in the league, you have got to score goals so, priority wise, I think we have got to get another striker in, if not two.

"But I also think we have got young lads who we have got to give an opportunity to. I'm going to give one or two a good opportunity in pre-season. I will then look at what we need and whether we have to try and get a loan player in."