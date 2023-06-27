In spite of facing the strong possibility of relegation a few months ago, Huddersfield Town will be a Championship club once again next season.

That came, in part, thanks to the heroics of Neil Warnock. He completed another great escape from the drop in the second tier, leading Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship despite picking the side up joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining.

It is Warnock's second stint in charge of Huddersfield, with the first ending in 1995. The 74-year-old initially joined until the end of the season but will remain in charge for 2023/24 as well.

Huddersfield lost just one of the final 10 fixtures of the campaign under Warnock's stewardship, seeing off the likes of Middlesbrough, Millwall, Sheffield United, and Watford on their way to securing their place in the second tier for another season.

Huddersfield finished 18th in the division last season, and are now heading for a busy summer, and recruitment plans will now have begun for the coming campaign.

What is the latest Huddersfield Town transfer news?

Here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Huddersfield's transfer window plans…

Junior Hoilett

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Terriers are "confident" of making Hoilett their first summer signing in a move which would see him reunite with manager Neil Warnock after the pair worked together at Cardiff City.

Hoilett is out of contract with Reading this summer and while he has been offered a new deal by the Royals, he looks set to opt against extending his stay at the club and join Town.

Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on the player, speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "The opportunity to play in the Championship under his former boss Neil Warnock, who he has flourished under previously, is a win-win for club and player. He brings experience and know-how and can play a variety of different positions."

Josh Koroma

Millwall and Plymouth Argyle want to sign current Huddersfield player Koroma. Koroma has 21 goals and assists from 80 games at second tier level.

The news of the two other Championship sides chasing Koroma comes according to Alan Nixon's Patreon, who outlines three current options for the soon-to-be free agent.

It is reported that the winger has an offer on the table from Town, but both Millwall and Plymouth are keen to agree terms with the 24-year-old as well.

Callum Lang

According to another report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, Warnock is keen to sign Lang for Huddersfield Town this summer following Wigan's relegation.

It appears that some players believe that they can exit the Latics for free due to the amount of times last season that they were not paid on time and how long it took on occasions to receive their salaries, as per The Telegraph.

However, according to Nixon, the Terriers do not want to fully exploit the loophole in Lang's current situation where he could leave Wigan for absolutely nothing, and instead want to do a deal for Lang for a cut-down price, which would mean offering some form of financial compensation to Wigan instead of a proper transfer fee.