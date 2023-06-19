Huddersfield Town are set for another campaign in the Championship, after what proved to be a rather nervy 2022/23 season.

Displaying excellent form towards the end of the term, the Yorkshire club finished nine points clear of the relegation places, with Neil Warnock working his magic at the football club.

It has now been confirmed that the vastly-experienced manager will lead the Terriers into next season, in what is shaping up to be a very exciting Championship line up.

Whilst we wait for the new season to commence, here, we take a look at the latest on the transfer rumour front at the John Smith's Stadium.

What is the latest Huddersfield Town transfer news?

Lee Nicholls

Premier League newboys Luton Town are keeping a close eye on Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon channel.

The report claims that the Hatters are also considering Blackburn Rovers' Thomas Kaminski, whilst a deal for Everton's Asmir Begovic is set to go through.

Nicholls has emerged as an important figure for the Terriers since arriving from MK Dons in the summer of 2021, with it being unknown at this stage what stance the Yorkshire club will take as the summer window progresses.

Etienne Camara

Etienne Camara has proven to be a real talent in the making and has shown some very exciting signs during his time with the Terriers thus far.

Subsequently, the midfielder has gained some admiring glances from across Europe over the course of the season, as it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 20-year-old.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about his plans for next season, Terriers boss Neil Warnock has stated that he "will be working very hard with him in pre-season" to get the very best out of him, whilst providing Huddersfield fans hope that he will remain at the John Smith's Stadium.

Danny Ward

Forward Danny Ward has penned down a fresh deal in Yorkshire, agreeing terms with the Terriers up until the summer of 2025.

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon in the run-up to the opening of the summer transfer window, Bolton Wanderers were preparing to line up an offer for the experienced attacker.

However, Ward will remain at the John Smith's Stadium and will firmly be a part of Warnock's plans going into the next campaign.