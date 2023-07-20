Huddersfield Town find themselves deep in preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign and it will be interesting to see how Neil Warnock's side fare in what is appearing to be a very competitive second tier.

The Terriers have been relatively quiet on the transfer activity front thus far and the Warnock has suggested that signings could come in later on in the window, urging fans not to be concerned at this early stage.

Enjoying a mightily impressive back end of the season last time out under Warnock's stewardship, the Yorkshire club dragged themselves from being deep in a relegation scrap, to rather comfortably surviving the Championship drop and rising to 18th, and they were only denied a spot in 16th because of goal difference.

Eager to kick on and avoid any sort of relegation scrap during the 2023/24 season, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the summer window plays out for the Terriers...

What is the latest on the transfer front at Huddersfield Town?

Huddersfield eye Chris Maxwell

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon first broke news that Huddersfield were keen on a move for former Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, as revealed via his Patreon account.

The 32-year-old saw his contract with the relegated Seasiders expire at the end of last month and Blackpool opted not to hand the shot-stopper a fresh deal on the Lancashire coast.

In what appears to be a rather fast-moving transfer, a deal has been agreed between Maxwell and the Championship club and Football Insider are also claiming that Maxwell is undergoing a medical with the Yorkshire outfit.

Could Nicholas Bilokapic leave Huddersfield?

Narrowly missing out on making the League One play-off final last time out, Peterborough United will be striving to go one better when the new campaign swings around.

Looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department for the upcoming third-tier season, Posh are eyeing up Huddersfield goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, as revealed in a Football League World exclusive, with the report suggesting a loan move is on the cards.

What's the latest as Derby chase Jordan Rhodes?

Derby County will be eager to return to the Championship during the 2023/24 League One season and are currently eyeing Huddersfield's Jordan Rhodes as someone who could help fire them to promotion, according to TEAMtalk.

After claiming that Rhodes was not set to be a part of Huddersfield's plans going forward, journalist Alan Nixon has suggested that the experienced forward is set to make a return to the first-team squad at the John Smith's Stadium.

What is Huddersfield's transfer priority?

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the summer transfer window, new Huddersfield sporting director Mark Cartwright has revealed that the centre-forward position is a priority area for the Terriers over the next few weeks.

However, he has also suggested that they are not limiting themselves to just scanning the market for a striker and are intending to strengthen all across the pitch ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

How the Terriers recruit for their frontline could then have an impact on how Rhodes' future at the John Smith's Stadium plays out.