Huddersfield Town are preparing for another season under Neil Warnock after the experienced boss agreed to remain with the club.

With Kevin Nagle having completed his takeover of the Terriers, fans are hoping for an exciting future, and the American businessman managed to convince Warnock to stay after he miraculously kept the team in the Championship last season.

Now, it’s about backing the 74-year-old as much as possible, to ensure he can build a squad that won’t be battling to stay in the division once again in 12 months time.

Despite the takeover, Huddersfield are not going to have the resources of many other sides in the Championship, but Warnock will back himself to unearth a few gems and to get his team ready to defy the odds once more.

So, there’s a lot going on at Huddersfield with the new season just over a month away, and here we provide a round-up of the latest news…

Mark Cartwright appointed as Sporting Director

Nagle’s arrival has unsurprisingly brought change behind the scenes, and Leigh Bromby’s departure was a notable decision. He had been the sporting director at Huddersfield, which is obviously a very important role, so it was key that a replacement was named quickly.

And, that’s exactly what has happened, with the Yorkshire club stating that Mark Cartwright has joined the club. He has plenty of experience in the game, and is best known in England for his time with Stoke City when they were a Premier League club.

Cartwright will be working with Warnock as he looks to help the first-team, whilst he will also oversee various other aspects of the club. So, he will play a big role in trying to implement the culture that Nagle wants at Huddersfield.

Josh Ruffels signs new contract

It had been revealed that Ruffels would be leaving the club as his contract expired this summer, but, after talks with Warnock, Huddersfield announced that the left-back had signed a new two-year contract.

That will be a big boost for the boss, as he regularly used Ruffels last season, so he knows the defender is someone he can trust and rely on, whilst he also commented on how important his versatility is to the side.

It also shows the player has bought into what Warnock is trying to build at Huddersfield, so extending his stay makes sense for all parties, and it’s good news for the club.

Josh Koroma commits his future to Huddersfield

There was more good news for Huddersfield on the contract front, as Koroma committed his future to the club, also on a deal until the summer of 2025.

The winger seemed to thrive under the guidance of Warnock, and he popped up with some crucial goals during the remarkable escape last season.

So, it made sense for all parties that he would stick around, and Koroma will now be hoping to build on the past few months by remaining an important figure under Warnock next season as the side look to push up the table.