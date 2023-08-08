Huddersfield Town's 2023/24 campaign got underway in underwhelming fashion, with an away defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle.

Whilst many do expect it to be another tough season for the Terriers, a 3-1 defeat after such a long journey south will not have been a good experience for the club's supporters.

Fortunately, there is still plenty of time for Huddersfield to make additional signings this summer and strengthen their squad ahead of the rest of the season.

With that in mind, below, we've rounded up all of the latest Huddersfield transfer news, which includes comments from Kevin Nagle and Neil Warnock, as well as an update on Jordan Rhodes' potential move to Derby.

Kevin Nagle speaks out on Huddersfield Town's transfer business

One of the biggest and most important transfer stories surrounding the club at present revolves around an interview given by new Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle.

Speaking on the Ooh To Be A Terrier podcast, Nagle discussed the state of play with transfers at the John Smith's Stadium, confirming he believes there will be further quality additions at the club this summer.

Indeed, Nagle revealed, via YorkshireLive: "The situation is they haven’t found the right one yet – whether it’s been the player maybe doesn’t feel comfortable, or the agent doesn’t feel comfortable, or we don’t feel comfortable.

"I’ve said before that I let the coaches coach – Neil and his team – and I really let Mark, the sporting director, and his team really do what they need to do.

"It’s my job to really be very supportive of them. We’ve done that, I think, so far, and I’m waiting for those right players. We had a chance to see the strengths and maybe the places we need to work on, and I’m excited.

"We still have three plus weeks left before [the window] closes, so I think there’s going to be still an opportunity to get some really quality players before it’s all said and done.”

Neil Warnock on Huddersfield's transfer plans

Those comments will surely please Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock, who offered his own update on transfer activity at the club in recent days.

Indeed, when discussing some of the club's new additions already this summer, Warnock added, via YorkshireLive: "I think we’re quietly confident of getting at least one striker in, and then you never know, we’ve made enquiries about the odd one or two for [central] midfield."

There is still plenty of time for those targets to arrive, and an opening day defeat away at Plymouth will surely have accelerated any plans the club have to bring in reinforcements.

It will be interesting to see who, if anybody arrives.

If another striker were to arrive at the John Smith's Stadium, it would surely only push Jordan Rhodes further down the pecking order at the club.

Reports this summer have suggested Warnock no longer wants Rhodes at the club and one team linked have been Derby County.

In a recent update on the matter, though, Alan Nixon describes Derby's chances of signing Rhodes as 'slim'.

Nixon puts this down to the lucrative deal Rhodes currently has at Huddersfield Town.