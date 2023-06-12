Huddersfield Town will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the most recent term when they return to competitive action in August.

The Terriers were heading towards relegation from the Championship before they opted to turn to Neil Warnock for inspiration.

Under the guidance of Warnock, Huddersfield managed to claim seven wins at this level, which allowed them to finish the term in 18th place.

With Warnock expected to stay at the John Smith's Stadium for the 2023/24 campaign, it will be interesting to see how the Terriers fare in the second tier.

By nailing his recruitment, Warnock will unquestionably fancy his chances of leading the club to a relative amount of success at this level.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all the latest transfer news concerning Huddersfield.

What is the latest Huddersfield Town transfer news?

Danny Ward likely to stay at Huddersfield Town

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Danny Ward is now likely to sign a new deal with Huddersfield following Warnock's decision to remain at the club.

As confirmed by the club's official website last month, the Terriers had entered talks with the forward over the prospect of extending his stay past the summer.

Ward's current contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The forward scored five goals in 36 appearances for Huddersfield last season, and also provided four assists for his team-mates.

Jordan Rhodes will be allowed to leave this summer

Nixon also revealed via his Patreon that Warnock will allow Jordan Rhodes to leave the Championship outfit in the upcoming window.

Huddersfield will be able to secure a transfer fee for Rhodes as his current deal with the club runs until 2024.

The 33-year-old failed to find the back of the net for the club following the turn of the year, and was utilised sparingly by Warnock during the closing stages of the season.

What has been said about Huddersfield Town's interest in Reading's Junior Hoilett?

A report from Daily Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop last week suggested that Huddersfield were interested in making a move for Junior Hoilett.

Nixon has since backed up Witcoop's comments by suggesting that the Reading winger is indeed a target for the Terriers.

While Hoilett has been offered a new deal by Reading, he has yet to agree to fresh terms at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and thus is currently on course to become a free-agent as his contract expires later this month.

In the previous term, the 33-year-old represented the Royals on 34 occasions in all competitions.