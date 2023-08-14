Huddersfield Town have had a less than ideal start to the new Championship season.

Neil Warnock’s side suffered defeat in their two opening games of the new campaign, losing to Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City.

A 3-2 loss to Middlesbrough also eliminated the Terriers from this year’s edition of the EFL Cup.

Huddersfield are just one of four teams to have lost both of their first two league fixtures of the season.

The club will be aiming to turn things around ahead of the September international break in a few weeks.

What are the latest transfer headlines surrounding Huddersfield Town?

The transfer window may also offer a chance to improve the first team squad at the John Smith Stadium.

The 1 September deadline is starting to loom large at clubs where there is still plenty of activity to be completed.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the Yorkshire club…

Neil Warnock's transfer admission

Warnock has given an update on Huddersfield’s remaining transfer targets for this window.

The 74-year-old revealed that a main transfer target signed for another club on a much higher wage than what the Terriers could offer, highlighting what they are competing against in the market.

“My main target went for two and a half times our top wage – that's what we're up against,” said Warnock, via Yorkshire Live.

“And he went to a bad club, so serves him right!

“Whoever comes in, they will be good additions and they’ll give us something else.

“[But] I'm quite happy if I'm honest.”

How many remaining transfer targets do Huddersfield Town have?

Warnock has also expressed that patience will be needed in the market, with more than two weeks still remaining before the window closes.

He confirmed that the club are still exploring two or three potential additions, and is confident that multiple moves will be completed before 1 September.

"We are trying,” said Warnock, via The Yorkshire Post.

“Everyone knows we want two or three.

“I've been patient so far with them - to wait for who we want rather than jump and get someone else. I'm sure something will happen in the next couple of weeks.

"Premier League clubs want to keep theirs for the time being, Championship clubs are loath to let theirs go, and we are looking abroad as well.

“Kevin (Nagle - chairman) has made clear that we have some budget to spend. The FFP (Financial Fair Play) makes it hard for new owners, but we still have wages in the budget that we can spend on those two or three we want.

"I don't think it'll be the 11th hour for everybody. We might get one or two done and then at the last minute, get a third in; kind of thing.”

Billy Sharp blow

According to Darren Witcoop, Huddersfield were one of several Championship sides that showed an interest in signing Sharp this summer.

The striker was available as a free agent following his departure from Sheffield United at the end of last season.

But the 37-year-old has agreed to depart English football altogether in favour of a move to the USA, where he is reportedly set to sign for MLS side LA Galaxy.