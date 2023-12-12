Highlights Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in their last four league games under Darren Moore, maintaining their position above the relegation zone.

The Terriers are competing with other Championship clubs for the signing of Corey Taylor-Blackett from Charlton Athletic in January.

Huddersfield may sell Brahima Diarra in the January transfer window due to his expiring contract and interest from other clubs.

Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in their last four league games under Darren Moore.

The Terriers have won one and drawn three to maintain their place above the relegation zone in the Championship table. The gap to QPR in 22nd is currently two points, with the Yorkshire club hoping to remain in the second division beyond this season.

Moore took the reins of the first team squad in September following Neil Warnock’s departure as manager. The 49-year-old will be hoping to put his stamp on the team at the John Smith Stadium in the January transfer window.

The winter market is set to open in just a few weeks, as we approach the halfway stage of the current season.

Here we look at all the latest transfer headlines surrounding Huddersfield ahead of the window opening at the turn of the year…

Huddersfield face Corey-Taylor Blackett competition

According to Football Insider, the Terriers are set to compete for the signing of Corey Taylor-Blackett in the January window.

The Charlton Athletic winger has attracted a lot of attention with his performances so far this season.

The 26-year-old has contributed an impressive six goals and six assists from 19 appearances in League One so far this campaign.

Corey Taylor-Blackett league goals & assists - Charlton Athetic Goals Assists 2021-22 2 4 2022-23 8 3 2023-24 (in progress) 6 6

However, Huddersfield will have to fend off interest from the likes of Hull City and Plymouth Argyle if they are to win the signature of the third division forward.

Taylor-Blackett has been a crucial player for the Addicks this year, with the London club sitting 10th in the table.

But their star man could be on the move this January, with multiple Championship sides all vying to sign the player.

Huddersfield could cash in on Brahima Diarra

Huddersfield are ready to cash in on the interest in young midfielder Brahima Diarra this January.

According to Alan Nixon, the Yorkshire outfit are prepared to sell the 20-year-old in the winter market due to his expiring contract.

Diarra’s deal expires in the summer of 2024, meaning he could walk away from the club as a free agent if not sold in January.

Diarra was previously linked with a move to Leicester City prior to their relegation to the Championship last summer.

The midfielder is likely to be a target for multiple second tier sides, with the Foxes a potential next destination given their past interest in his services.

Blackpool stance on Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes joined Blackpool during the summer as part of a season-long loan agreement with Huddersfield.

The forward has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances, and has been an important figure for Neil Critchley’s side.

It is understood that Rhodes could return to the Terriers in January if they trigger a recall clause in their agreement with the League One outfit.

The Blackpool boss has claimed that the club wants to keep him beyond the winter window given how important he is to the team.

“His positioning inside the penalty box and his patience, his movement, cleverness and ability to finish off both feet or his head is outstanding,” said Critchley, via The Yorkshire Post.

“We’re delighted he’s here and we really want that to continue for the year.”