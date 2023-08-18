Highlights Huddersfield Town has signed Delano Burgzorg on a season-long loan with an option to purchase him at the end of the season.

Burgzorg is a 24-year-old Dutch winger who had a successful spell at Heracles Almelo before moving to Mainz.

Manager Neil Warnock stated that Huddersfield is looking to make more signings, particularly in the midfield.

After yesterday's announcement of Delano Burgzorg's arrival, the Huddersfield Town manager, Neil Warnock, suggests that there are more signings on the horizon.

Huddersfield Town confirmed the season-long loan signing of Delano Burgzorg from Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05, subject to international clearance. There is an option in the loan agreement to purchase him at the end of the loan spell (the end of the current season) if Huddersfield are happy with him.

On top of yesterday's signing manager, Warnock, said that there should be some more in-comings to the club soon.

Who is Delano Burgzorg?

Burgzorg is a 24-year-old Dutch winger. The year that he spent in Germany's top division, last year, wasn't an ideal one for him. He played in just 13 games, none of which he started. But it was in his native land that he made more of a name for himself.

In 17 games for Heracles Almelo, in the Eredivisie, he scored four goals at a scoring frequency of a goal, roughly, every three games. This earned him a loan move, in January 2022, to Mainz. Like last year he wasn't used as much by the German side. But in the three league games that he appeared in, he scored once.

The winger, who has been given Huddersfield's number seven shirt, clearly impressed, though, because, in the summer of that year, Mainz paid £1.7 million for him, according to SofaScore.

Warnock spoke highly of him after the announcement was made: "He gives us options in that frontline, a bit of pace and power.

"He impressed me when we spoke to him. We've got nothing to lose really."

The club's sporting director, Mark Cartwright, said: "His profile as a player is different to the other forwards that we have at the club. He’s got real flair too and can bring an ‘X Factor’ to our play."

More potential signings for Huddersfield Town

After speaking about his squad's new addition, Warnock said that a few more players are expected to be coming through the door at the John Smith's Stadium: "We have got one or two deals ongoing and hopefully we can get one over the line. We've got another lad with us as well. I can't see anything being done for the weekend, but we are close."

Warnock said he's not only looking to bring in more attacking options, but he is also looking to bolster the team's midfield. He said that the squad probably needs at least two or three more players. He's hoping that a couple of those can play in the middle of the pitch.

Sources have indicated to Football League World that Junior Hoilett is someone Huddersfield are considering a contract offer to.

Could Huddersfield sign O'Brien?

Town fans are hoping that Lewis O'Brien's seemingly definite loan move away from Nottingham Forest will see him land at his old club. Darren Witcoop reported that Forest had blocked a move for him to go to Sheffield United. He added that O'Brien will still be leaving on loan, this month, and that a host of Championship clubs are keen to take him.

No names of any specific clubs were mentioned. But with Warnock's want for midfield reinforcements, and O'Brien's history with the club, it could be one to keep an eye on, despite the fact there are no concrete links right now.