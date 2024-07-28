Huddersfield Town are looking to add to their options up front before the end of the summer transfer window, and they are interested in signing Luton Town attacker Joe Taylor.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, as the Terriers continue to prepare for their first season back in League One.

21-year-old Taylor impressed during two separate loan spells last season, first with Colchester United in League Two before moving up a division and joining Lincoln City in January.

He scored a combined 21 goals in his temporary spells away from Kenilworth Road, and he will be looking to build on that form next season for whichever club he is plying his trade for.

Luton's rivals, Watford, were linked with a move for Taylor earlier in the summer, but no move has seemingly been made, and it has now been revealed that Huddersfield have joined the race.

Michael Duff has not yet signed a striker since being appointed as head coach of The Terriers, despite being strongly linked with a move for Alfie May before he opted to join Birmingham City, and it seems as though Taylor is now on the manager's radar.

