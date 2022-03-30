Huddersfield Town will take up the 12-month option they have on Harry Toffolo’s contract but still hope to tie the left-back down to a longer-term deal.

Toffolo has been a consistent figure on the left-side of Town’s defence since signing from Lincoln City in the January transfer window of the 2019/20 campaign.

At the time of his arrival, Toffolo penned a two-and-a-half year deal with Town, which will expire in the coming summer.

However, Huddersfield inserted a 12-month option on that deal and can trigger that to tie the 26-year-old down until the end of 2022/23.

Football League World understands that Huddersfield are planning to take up that option on their vice-captain.

Despite that, there’s still a determination at the John Smith’s Stadium to tie Toffolo down long-term given his impact in a Town shirt over the last couple of years.

Toffolo has made 89 appearances for Huddersfield since making the move from Lincoln, including 38 across all competitions this season.

Carlos Corberan has retained faith with Toffolo as his go-to left-back in the Championship despite the signing of Josh Ruffels in the summer. In return, the Norwich academy graduate has scored one goal and chipped in with an impressive seven assists, helping The Terriers into play-off contention.

Back in December, Toffolo distanced himself from talk of a new deal with the Yorkshire outfit: “With the contract situation it’s still between my agent and the club so I think there’s still a negotiation phase.

“But for myself I want to distance myself from any contract talks at all. I want to make sure I’m fully focused on football.”

Despite that, Toffolo conceded that he was settled in the area and suggested he’d be open to a longer stay in Huddersfield.

“I feel like an adopted Yorkshireman, I do,” he continued.

“I love the area, my kids love the area, and the football club has been unbelievable for myself, which is great. I feel like I’ve been able to be myself which is ultimately the most important thing.”

Huddersfield take on Hull City in the Championship on Friday night.