Highlights Huddersfield Town appoint Darren Moore as manager, making a long-term decision to replace Neil Warnock.

Moore aims to make his team tough to beat at home as they strive for Championship survival.

We recommend several pubs near the John Smith's Stadium, including the Yorkshire Rose and King's Head, but suggest avoiding The Vulcan on matchdays.

A new era is underway at Huddersfield Town following the appointment of Darren Moore as manager.

Moore has replaced Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium, with the club opting to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a more long-term appointment.

Warnock led the Terriers to Championship survival last season following his appointment in February and Town had enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign, but chief executive Jake Edwards said the "timing was right" to make a change.

Huddersfield had the 14th best home record in the division last season, and Moore will be keen to make his side tough to beat on their own patch as he looks to guide them to safety.

The Terriers had an average home attendance of 19,109 last season, with their highest gate coming against Reading on the final day of the campaign when 21,585 were in attendance.

The John Smith's Stadium is a great ground for away fans to visit as the away end of the stadium can hold up to 4,000 people, with opposition teams frequently selling out their allocations.

Of course, an essential part of any matchday for many is a visit to a pub, and with that in mind, we looked at some of the best pubs near Huddersfield's home ground.

Yorkshire Rose

217 Leeds Road, Huddersfield HD1 6NW

Located on Leeds Road close to the stadium, this pub usually has a mix of both home and away fans and is suitable for all.

However, it can fill up quickly on matchdays, so fans are advised to get there early.

King's Head

18 St George's Square, Huddersfield HD1 1JF

This pub is handily located within the train station building, so fans will not have to go far for a pre-match drink or while waiting for their train on the way home.

The King's Head is listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide, and fans can choose from up to ten real ales. This one appears to be a good one for away fans.

Head of Steam

8 St George's Square, Huddersfield HD1 1JB

Like the King's Head, this pub is also located within the train station building, which is useful with large numbers of fans likely to be arriving by train. This one appears to be a good one for away fans.

Magic Rock Tap

Willow Park Business Centre, Willow Lane, Huddersfield HD1 5EB

The Magic Rock Tap is located about a mile away from the John Smith's Stadium, and it has range of craft beers which are brewed on the Willow Lane site.

It is a large venue with plenty of room to stand outside, which is helpful with increased numbers of people likely to be inside the pub on a matchday.

Aspley Table Table

St Andrew's Rd, Aspley, Huddersfield HD1 6SB

The Aspley Table Table is located just round the corner from the John Smith's Stadium, and this could be a perfect location for families with children attending the game, as it is a family friendly pub.

It offers excellent views with a canalside setting, and the food is highly recommended.

The Vulcan

32 St Peter's Street, Huddersfield HD1 1RA

This pub is perhaps best avoided for away fans, as it is notoriously popular with Huddersfield supporters.

With a selection of real ales and a good atmosphere, it is often incredibly busy on a matchday.