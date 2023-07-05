Huddersfield Town are back for the start of pre-season as anticipation builds ahead of Neil Warnock's first full campaign in-charge at the John Smith's Stadium.

Warnock guided Huddersfield to safety in impressive fashion last season, overseeing a run of just one defeat in the final 10 games. After three wins on the bounce to conclude 2022/23, the Terriers were nine points above the relegation zone and, remarkably, comfortably safe.

Huddersfield reveal new squad numbers for 2023/24

The new Championship season is a month away now and Warnock and long-time assistant, Ronnie Jepson, are getting their teeth into the players as they ramp up preparations.

Huddersfield have also revealed their new squad numbers for the upcoming season.

Lee Nicholls has moved from 21 to take the No.1 shirt finally, whilst Rarmani Edmonds-Green (2), Josh Ruffels (3), Michal Helik (5), Jack Rudoni (8) and Brahima Diarra (11) have all taken significant vacant numbers.

Sorba Thomas has ditched his No.7 for 14 upon his request, with the traditional winger's shirt potentially available for a new transfer.

Amongst the other eye-catching switches has been Jordan Rhodes dropping out from No.9 to No.19 ahead of the new season, with the former remaining vacant and, again, indicating that a new striker should be coming into the club.

Another predicted Wigan Athletic's Callum Lang to take up the No.9.

Others began to question what the future holds for Rhodes after two years back with Huddersfield. He has 12 months left on his deal and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him moving on.

If this is to be a signal that Rhodes is leaving, he leaves a "legend" and with some disappointed to see him demoted in such a way.

What is Huddersfield's current striker situation?

Warnock leaned heavily on Danny Ward following his appointment at Huddersfield, putting faith in a striker that had excelled for him previously at both Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

Ward returned two crucial goals in 13 appearances under Warnock, scoring the winning goal against Millwall and Sheffield United in 1-0 victories. The 32-year-old has signed a new two-year deal this summer, seeing him through until the summer of 2025.

He will wear the No.25 shirt again in honour of his friend and former Huddersfield player, Jordan Sinnott.

Warnock will see Ward as a key part of his plans for the new season, but will also have an eye on a new striker in the transfer window.

"Obviously, to do anything in the league, you have got to score goals so, priority wise, I think we have got to get another striker in, if not two," Warnock has revealed, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

Josh Koroma has also signed a contract extension with Huddersfield having proved himself to be key for Warnock from the left or right during the final third of last season. The 24-year-old scored three goals in 13 games under Warnock and will wear the No.10 shirt again in 2023/24.

Other strikers at the club include Tyreece Simpson, Kian Harratt and Kyle Hudlin.