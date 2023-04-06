Huddersfield Town have picked up back-to-back wins either side of the March international break to put themselves in contention to retain their Championship status.

A matter of weeks ago, Huddersfield looked to be facing up to the possibility of relegation back into League One.

However, Neil Warnock has inspired them to seven points from nine against Norwich City, Millwall and Middlesbrough, moving them level on points with Cardiff City and leaving the Terriers in the bottom three on goal difference alone.

The club's pending takeover has also lifted spirits at Huddersfield, who enter the Easter weekend with a spring in their step.

On Monday they host Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium, but before that there's a trip to Watford on Friday.

Early Huddersfield team news pre-Watford

Warnock has revealed some disappointing news on the injury front, with Duane Holmes' season over after he picked up an ankle injury inside the opening half-hour on his return to the side against Middlesbrough.

As quoted by the club's media, Warnock said: "Duane Holmes is out for the season now unfortunately. He's seeing a specialist today.

"He blocked a shot and he has ligament damage, ankle damage and I think he's got a little chip as well."

There will also be no Martyn Waghorn against Watford due to a hamstring problem. Warnock said: "It's just a bit too soon for Martyn Waghorn. We thought he might be ready for Boro but he felt something as he was finishing training so it's not one to rush him.

"We want to make sure he's right for the last four or five games."

Anthony Knockaert is another doubt, although there's better news on Jaheim Headley, who is said to be edging closer to a return after a hamstring problem.

Tino Anjorin (ankle), Ollie Turton (knee) and Yuta Nakayama (Achilles) are Huddersfield's long-term absentees, whilst fans are patiently waiting for the game week in which Lee Nicholls can return following shoulder surgery.

Joe Hungbo is the final player set to miss out against Watford, with the winger not eligible to face his parent-club.

Can Huddersfield beat Watford?

Watford have a stack of quality in their squad and a good manager in Chris Wilder.

You feel that if they play to their potential at Vicarage Road, they'll beat Huddersfield.

There's no shame in that from the Terriers' point of view, with Warnock's side picking up a wonderful tally of points from the last three.

That will fuel their confidence that if they catch Watford on a bad day, they can turn them over.